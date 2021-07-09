Cancel
NBA

Damian Lillard doesn't shut down trade talks, but will keep them in-house

By Ryan Chichester
 9 days ago

Portland superstar Damian Lillard doesn’t shut down trade talks after speaking with reporters on Thursday, but will keep those conversations in-house.

NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wanted To Team Up With Damian Lillard In 2019

The Los Angeles Clippers once again fell short of their goal of winning an NBA Championship. This time, however, they can't be to blame, as Kawhi Leonard's injury was a massive blow for them and they still fought hard in the Western Conference Finals. So, now that Leonard has the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s 5-word response to possibly joining Chauncey Billups, Blazers

LaMarcus Aldridge may not able to return to the Portland Trail Blazers as a player, but he is more than open to coming back as a coach for the team. Aldridge’s final season ended abruptly, announcing his retirement with the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 campaign due to a heart issue. However, he is not staying away from the game he loves and is even hoping to have a career in the NBA post-retirement.
NBAwmleader.com

Chauncey Billups outrage could push Damian Lillard to Knicks

So much for Damian Lillard’s initial support of potential Trail Blazers coaching hire Chauncey Billups. A Yahoo Sports Sunday piece penned by Chris Haynes, a Lillard confidant, stated Lillard never suggested Billups as a potential hire and didn’t know about a sexual assault allegation made against Billups over two decades ago.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Celtics Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics were among the most-disappointing teams in the NBA this past season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Boston entered the 2020-21 season with NBA Finals hopes, though the Celtics never came together like an elite team. Now, the franchise is undergoing some major changes this offseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

3 Powerful Superteams That Could Be Created Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets are the closest squad to being a superteam in the NBA right now. With Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant slated to be teammates next year, the Nets should be heavily favored to win the championship in 2022. The Lakers and Warriors are very close to...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Pistons must offer Blazers for Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers’ 2020-21 season didn’t go as hoped thanks to another first-round exit, resulting in head coach Terry Stotts getting fired. There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the future of Damian Lillard, with rumblings that he’s unhappy and could look to demand a trade in the near future.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube issues challenge to Damian Lillard

Rapper/businessman Ice Cube issued a challenge to Damian Lillard. Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan. He appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Friday and was asked what advice he would give Lillard regarding the Portland guard’s future. “If you want a championship, he...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBANBC Sports

Damian Lillard breaks silence, responds to trade speculation

Would Damian Lillard really consider leaving the only NBA team he's played for? The Portland Trail Blazers star cleared the air about some recent trade speculation -- but he didn't exactly squash it, either. Following a report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes that Lillard may request a trade amid concerns...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Did Damian Lillard just hint at wanting a trade to the Lakers?

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard sparked trade rumors once again with his Instagram activity. This time, however, he appeared to be hinting his preferred destination: the Los Angeles Lakers. On IG, Lillard posted a photo of him when he watched the Las Vegas Aces-Los Angeles Sparks game in the...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Wizards trade features Damian Lillard to D.C.

This could be the offseason where we finally see the Portland Trail Blazers split up their duo. This has been a staple of NBA trade rumors for a long time now but they have not been able to pull the trigger. In the offseason, either Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum could be moved.
NBAthecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Damian Lillard news

It’s been a somewhat open secret that Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has been frustrated in Portland. A fourth first round exit in the last five years combined with a reported disapproval of the hiring of new head coach Chauncey Billups, it has seemed more and more likely Lillard would be looking for a way out.

