Text description provided by the architects. Set in one of the highest levels in Campos do Jordão, the TKN residence was designed with a view to the great view that the land offers from the top of the city. As an architectural party, the creation of a set of light and semi-buried monolithic volumes was adopted and its programmatic party arises from a request from customers to create two winter residences, fully functional and interconnected, one on the upper level for the couple and another on the inferior for your two children.