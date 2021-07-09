Cancel
Monster Hunter Stories 2 is out now, but don't forget to play the demo first

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin is finally out. As Ed said in his review, it’s a game that begins as a “slow slog” but eventually transforms into a “satisfying number cruncher.” If you are considering a purchase, there’s one final step you can take before plonking down a big pile of monster cash: grab the free dmeo, which is now available alongside the main game. I hear there’s a lot to it, though it does have the dreaded Denuvo monstie hiding in its files.

