Monster Hunter Stories 2 is out now, but don't forget to play the demo first

When Monster Hunter Stories first launched on the scene, it was one of the most adorably unpredictable spin-offs for the long-running series. Despite not having widespread attention it managed to gather a following of faithful fans hoping to see a sequel at some point. Now that time has finally come to pass and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin made its way into the limelight. With tons of opportunity to build upon what the original started we can finally see if it was worth the wait to get this continuation on the series.