37 Bridal Shower Gifts That She’ll Love (and Actually Keep)
Your RSVP has been sent for your friend’s big day and you can’t wait for her to see the beautiful wedding gift you picked out. Oh, look...more mail! This time, it’s a bridal shower invite, and now you’re wondering what the etiquette is for this particular shindig (more on that below). When it comes to picking a bridal shower gift, you’ll want to go for something that either pampers the guest of honor, or otherwise speaks to her personal interests and needs (i.e., cooking, entertaining, drinking excellent coffee…) Still not sure where to start? Don’t worry, our round up of the best bridal shower gifts has got your back—and there’s something for every budget.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0