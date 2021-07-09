Canada adds US ‘Three Percenters’ group to terrorist list

The British government is to ban US-based white supremacist group The Base as a terrorist organisation.The neo-Nazi group, which was formed in 2018, has been attempting to recruit armed militants to launch terror attacks and prepare for a “race war”.The Home Office said The Base shared much of its ideology and mission with Atomwaffen Division, which it banned earlier this year.Priti Patel, the home secretary, said: “We continue to take robust action against evil white supremacist groups, who target vulnerable people across the world to join in their hateful ideologies and their sick promotion of violence.“I am committed to making...