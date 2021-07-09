Cancel
Canada adds US ‘Three Percenters’ group to terrorist list

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada officially listed U.S. group “Three Percenters” on its “Criminal Code” terrorist list on June 25, adding it to the list of 77 organizations that include terrorist groups like Hezbollah, Taliban, Al Qaida, Boko Haram, and more. “Three Percenters have been linked to bomb plots targeting United States federal government...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 2

Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Ahmed Jibril, founder of Palestinian terrorist group, dies at 83

Ahmed Jibril, leader of a Palestinian terror group responsible for hijackings, bombings and kidnappings died in Damascus on Wednesday at 83, AP reported. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC), which he led, said he died at a Damascus hospital after having been sick for months, according to the AP report. He reportedly had a heart condition.
TechnologyLongview News-Journal

SimuTech Group Announces Territory Expansion Offering Ansys Software and Support to All of US and Canada

Ansys, Inc. has expanded SimuTech Group's sales territory to cover the entire United States and Canada. ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimuTech Group, an Ansys Elite Channel Partner, is excited to announce their sales territory expansion for Ansys simulation software in the entire United States and Canada. Ansys is the gold standard of multi-physics engineering simulation software. Their software enables product design and analysis in a virtual environment, allowing companies to improve time-to-market, lower development costs, and fulfill critical product promises.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The Base: UK to ban US-based white supremacist group as terrorist organisation

The British government is to ban US-based white supremacist group The Base as a terrorist organisation.The neo-Nazi group, which was formed in 2018, has been attempting to recruit armed militants to launch terror attacks and prepare for a “race war”.The Home Office said The Base shared much of its ideology and mission with Atomwaffen Division, which it banned earlier this year.Priti Patel, the home secretary, said: “We continue to take robust action against evil white supremacist groups, who target vulnerable people across the world to join in their hateful ideologies and their sick promotion of violence.“I am committed to making...
WorldWashington Post

Add the Modi regime to the list of oppressors

In their July 7 op-ed, “Prosecuting assaults on journalists protects our democracy,” Laurence H. Tribe, Stuart M. Gerson and Dennis Aftergut drew attention to the global scale of the threat to journalists. Regrettably, they omitted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from their rogues’ gallery of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. This omission is common.
MilitaryGreenwichTime

Militia officials: US drone destroys militia truck in Syria

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S. drone attack targeted a truck for an Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria on Sunday, destroying the vehicle without causing any casualties, two Iraqi militia officials said. The attack came amid increasing tensions in the region between the U.S. military and Iran-backed Iraqi militias in recent...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Iranian commander urged Iraqi militias to attack US troops, report says

A senior Iranian military commander called on Iraqi Shia militias to step up attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq during a meeting last week, three militia sources and two Iraqi security sources familiar with the gathering told Reuters. U.S. forces saw a string of attacks in Iraq and Syria last...
Norfolk, VAMilitary.com

Looking to Be Prepared for a War in the Atlantic, NATO Launches New Command

If the United States and Russia ever go toe-to-to in the Atlantic, the battle will be fought out of Norfolk, Virginia. NATO on Thursday celebrated the official launch of Joint Force Command-Norfolk, the first such command to be located in North America. It joins similar NATO commands in Brunssum, Netherlands, and Naples, Italy.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskiy trolls Putin after Russian president publishes article on Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has trolled his Russian counterpart, saying he was “envious” that Vladimir Putin has enough free time on his hands to research the history of their peoples. Zelenskiy made the comment on...
Energy Industryamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran may enrich uranium to 90 percent, Hassan Rouhani says

Iran is able to enrich uranium to 90 percent, if our nuclear reactors require it, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during the government meeting, Trend reports citing IRINN. According to Rouhani, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is currently enriching uranium to 20 percent and 60 percent. The president...
PoliticsSeattle Times

Jihadis expand control to new Burkina Faso fronts

BANFORA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Florent Coulibaly, a soldier in Burkina Faso’s army, says he hasn’t been sleeping well for the past few months as he is often roused at 3 a.m. to fight jihadi rebels. Until recently life was peaceful in western Burkina Faso’s Comoe province, but an increase...
WorldUS News and World Report

North Macedonia Repatriates 4 IS Fighters and Their Families

North Macedonia’s government says four suspected former Islamic State group fighters and their family members have been successfully repatriated. SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Four suspected former Islamic State group fighters and their families have been successfully repatriated to North Macedonia, the government said Sunday. Government said the 23-member group,...
Celebritiesamericanmilitarynews.com

Adam Carolla rips US intel community for ‘wokeness’ and says Russia, China ‘must be delighted’

In a Friday appearance with Fox host Tucker Carlson, comedian Adam Carolla said Russia and China “must be delighted” by what he described as the U.S. intelligence community becoming increasingly focused on diversity and “wokeness” instead of its intelligence-gathering capabilities. “This is us fighting ourselves, this woke culture, the diversity,...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China is now flying military planes from disputed South China Sea islands

Newly obtained satellite images described Tuesday reportedly show China has deployed military aircraft to two disputed South China Sea islands and indicate that the Chinese military has established regular air operations there. Washington Times obtained satellite images from former Navy intelligence officer J. Michael Dahm of Johns Hopkins University Applied...

