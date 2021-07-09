4 Non-Negotiables People With Oily Skin Should Remember When Buying Beauty Products

The easiest way to put your best face forward is to shop specifically for your skin type. After all, not all skin-care products are formulated with oily, dry, sensitive, or combination skin in mind. As a result, if you shop by product type (say, cleanser or moisturizer) alone, you could accidentally wind up with irritation or, worse, full-blown breakouts. This is especially true for those with oily skin, as many popular ingredients can clog your pores.

With this in mind, it’s important to know what to keep an eye out for when shopping for oily skin-friendly products. Luckily for us, TikTok-famous dermatologist Dr. Suchismita (Tia) Paul, MD, (AKA derm4brownskin) has made it easier than ever with her four non-negotiables for people with oily skin. Check them out, below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@derm4brownskin/video/6955622244781395205

1. Only buy oil-free formulas

If you have oily skin, the last thing you want is to make it look even shinier. But that’s not the only reason Dr. Paul recommends opting for oil-free skincare products. Another is because oil-based products are more likely to clog pores and cause breakouts, and since folks with oily skin are often already more acne-prone, it’s simply best to steer clear.

2. Stock up on non-comedogenic skincare and makeup

Non-comedogenic is a fancy way of saying that a product won’t clog your pores. By opting for non-comedogenic formulas, folks with oily skin can avoid exacerbating or creating breakouts.

3. Opt for a gel-based, lightweight moisturizer

More often than not, oil-free and non-comedogenic products are more lightweight than other products on the market. But, to be abundantly clear, Dr. Paul says that one of the best things you can do for your skin if it’s oily is to opt for a lightweight, gel-based (oil-free and non-comedogenic) moisturizer, like Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer ($39) or Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer ($42), in order to deeply hydrate your skin (which will ultimately help balance its oil production) without weighing it down in the process.

4. Never skip out on broad-spectrum sunscreen

No matter the weather, or any preconceived notions you have surrounding sunscreen, Dr. Paul says that sun protection is an absolute non-negotiable for oily skin (and any skin type, for that matter). To ensure that your skin is fully safeguarded, you’ll want to reach for a sun-care product formulated with SPF 30 or higher. To keep your oily skin in mind, we suggest Sunday Riley’s Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Daily Face Sunscreen ($35), which won’t weigh skin down, as well as Tatcha’s Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++ ($65) because it helps minimize shine and shrink the appearance of pores, while protecting your skin against the sun’s harsh UV rays.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.