Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

4 Non-Negotiables People With Oily Skin Should Remember When Buying Beauty Products

By Rebecca Norris
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQZRD_0as7dQoY00

The easiest way to put your best face forward is to shop specifically for your skin type. After all, not all skin-care products are formulated with oily, dry, sensitive, or combination skin in mind. As a result, if you shop by product type (say, cleanser or moisturizer) alone, you could accidentally wind up with irritation or, worse, full-blown breakouts. This is especially true for those with oily skin, as many popular ingredients can clog your pores.

With this in mind, it’s important to know what to keep an eye out for when shopping for oily skin-friendly products. Luckily for us, TikTok-famous dermatologist Dr. Suchismita (Tia) Paul, MD, (AKA derm4brownskin) has made it easier than ever with her four non-negotiables for people with oily skin. Check them out, below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@derm4brownskin/video/6955622244781395205

1. Only buy oil-free formulas

If you have oily skin, the last thing you want is to make it look even shinier. But that’s not the only reason Dr. Paul recommends opting for oil-free skincare products. Another is because oil-based products are more likely to clog pores and cause breakouts, and since folks with oily skin are often already more acne-prone, it’s simply best to steer clear.

2. Stock up on non-comedogenic skincare and makeup

Non-comedogenic is a fancy way of saying that a product won’t clog your pores. By opting for non-comedogenic formulas, folks with oily skin can avoid exacerbating or creating breakouts.

3. Opt for a gel-based, lightweight moisturizer

More often than not, oil-free and non-comedogenic products are more lightweight than other products on the market. But, to be abundantly clear, Dr. Paul says that one of the best things you can do for your skin if it’s oily is to opt for a lightweight, gel-based (oil-free and non-comedogenic) moisturizer, like Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer ($39) or Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer ($42), in order to deeply hydrate your skin (which will ultimately help balance its oil production) without weighing it down in the process.

4. Never skip out on broad-spectrum sunscreen

No matter the weather, or any preconceived notions you have surrounding sunscreen, Dr. Paul says that sun protection is an absolute non-negotiable for oily skin (and any skin type, for that matter). To ensure that your skin is fully safeguarded, you’ll want to reach for a sun-care product formulated with SPF 30 or higher. To keep your oily skin in mind, we suggest Sunday Riley’s Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Daily Face Sunscreen ($35), which won’t weigh skin down, as well as Tatcha’s Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++ ($65) because it helps minimize shine and shrink the appearance of pores, while protecting your skin against the sun’s harsh UV rays.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Sensitive Skin#Skin Type#Dry Skin#Beauty Products#Glow Recipe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Well+Good

The Long-Lasting Fragrance That Turned Our Editor Into a ‘Perfume Person’

Most of us don't think much about our perfumes beyond the fact that they make us smell good. But by the time our signature scents reach our pressure points, they've gone through a seriously sciencey formulation process that would give your high-school AP chem knowledge a run for its money. In the latest episode of What the Wellness, Ella Dove, Well+Good's director of creative development, gets the inside scoop on exactly how it's done.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Dermatologists Say a Diluted Bleach Bath Is One of the Best Ways To Treat Chronic Eczema—Here’s How To Do It Safely

If you’ve endured a long struggle with eczema, chances are, you’ve tried almost every lotion and cream out there. While those products are often effective, the secret to soothing eczema may live in your cleaning supply cupboard, according to Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco. Dermatologists often recommend diluted a bleach bath to treat chronic eczema.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

People Who Have Truly Radiant Skin Use This Holy-Grail Product

Pretty much everyone dreams of radiant skin, right? I know I do. That fresh, dewy, and healthy look is just so sought after. We'll do anything to make it happen. But most of us, unfortunately, aren't born with naturally radiant skin. I don't have too many skin complaints, but I still don't wake up every morning with a glowy face. When my skin goes through its dry spells, my face looks far from it.
Skin CarePosted by
Parade

Got a Little Red Bump on Your Skin? You Might Be Dealing with an Ingrown Hair Cyst—Here's What to Know about It

You notice a red lump that’s popped up on your skin, and you’re not sure where it came from or why it’s there. It’s not a zit. It’s not a bug bite. It’s not a scab. So what is that weird lump on your skin? It may be an ingrown hair cyst. Sure, it sounds a little gross—and it kind of is!—but ingrown hair cysts usually aren’t a big deal. Here’s everything you need to know about what an ingrown hair cyst is, how to remove it, and how to prevent them.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

What Is Slugging? The Skincare Hack That Fixed My Damaged Skin

One fateful night, many moons ago (*dims lights*), I looked in the bathroom mirror before bed and realized that my skin was absolutely, positively, utterly f*cked up. My face was perpetually red and dry, I had a tiny rash around my nose, a smattering of cystic acne had claimed sovereignty on my chin, and my skin itched and tingled all day long. This promptly kicked off a weeklong research/crying jag that led me to the very wonderful thing called slugging, which was ultimately the key to healing my angry messed-up skin.
Hair CarePosted by
Woman's World

This Common Beauty Product May Be Causing Your Hair to Fall Out

Thinning hair is a problem many of us experience as we get older. It can happen for many reasons from genetics to hormonal changes. While we don’t have control over these aspects of our health, we can alter our haircare routine, which typically needs to change as we age. In particular, experts say that using the wrong products, especially hair gel, could be causing serious damage to our mane.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Which TikTok Beauty Hacks to Try at Home (and Which to Skip)

It’s no secret that TikTok is full of useful beauty and wellness hacks, like using dollar bills to create the perfect winged eyeliner or wrapping your hair around a radiator to cheat your way to salon curls. But not everything you see on TikTok is user-friendly. In fact, last year, an Australian reality TV star was left scarred and temporarily blind in one eye after an at-home acupuncture attempt she followed on TikTok went wrong. And it’s happening more and more.
Skin CareIn Style

According to Shoppers, This Face Oil Undoes 48 Years of Too Little Sunscreen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Of all the secrets lurking inside Whole Foods - mushrooms, what can't they do? - Trilogy's selection of luxurious skincare is among the best-kept. And while you might not walk into the health food store searching for a face oil to rocket your skin two decades into the past, according to shoppers, Trilogy's Antioxidant+ Rosehip Oil does just that.
Hair CareT3.com

Do hair growth shampoos really work?

There are several causes as to why hair loss can occur in men. While a lot of it is to do with genetics, other reasons can include hormonal changes, medications, excessive hairstyling or even just stress. A full list of reasons can be found on the NHS website. The most common, though, is a hereditary condition called male-pattern baldness which, unfortunately, has no cure.
RecipesPopSugar

Forget Those TikTok Skin Hacks — This Is the Acne Treatment We Swear By

A year ago, TikTok was the place most people went to waste time while stuck at home (and learn viral dances, let's be honest), but now it's a treasure trove of inspiration. Everything from new vegan recipes to trendy home improvements can be found on your For You Page, but one category gaining immense popularity is beauty. While we're fans of reviews for new products or dupes, we're wary of the clever hacks revolving around one of our biggest beauty woes: acne.
Skin CareReal Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Are the Best Skincare Products for Women Over 50?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our new weekly series, Ask a Beauty Editor, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, haircare, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
Skin CarePosted by
Daily Mail

My secret to glowing radiant skin: How nutritionist banished her acne with a $40 'miracle' elixir - as she reveals the foods she cut out for amazing results

A $40 'miracle' collagen powder from Australian business Imbibe was a nutritionist's secret weapon for banishing stubborn acne and developing a radiant glow in just six months. Amber McKenna, a holistic nutritionist, suffered acne in her early teen years but in her 20s the cystic bumps reared their heads again...
Skin CareUniversity of Denver Clarion

Improve your skin with these amazing hacks

Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. As teenagers, most of us suffered through hormone changes that affected our skin. As adults, this continues to be a problem for some. Products line the shelves in our favorites stores, touting the ability to clear acne, dry up oily skin or even erase fine lines for the older generations.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Dermatologists Dish on All Things Acne Scars and How to Erase Them

Most of us can relate: We picked at a pimple, and then picked at again, and then lo and behold, a scar was left behind, whether that be an “acne mark” like a dark spot, or a scar. And sometimes it occurs even without picking, which, of course, is incredibly frustrating. “Unfortunately, all skin types can be prone to acne scarring,” says Delray Beach, FL dermatologist Francesca Lewis, MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy