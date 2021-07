It's been a long time coming, but trends show that travel is back and better than ever. With resorts opening their doors with greater capacity for more and more visitors, it's time to address the elephant in the room: Yes, resorts are safe to visit. We don't have to remind you of the trials and tribulations we all went through in 2020 (Zoom burnout was real), but resorts were able to take stock and ultimately prepare themselves for thousands of travelers hankering to visit their favorite tropical destinations.