Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Feast Your Eyes on This: India Mahdavi Reimagines Ferrari’s Ristorante Cavallino

By Alia Akka m
Posted by 
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before embarking on the revitalization of Ristorante Cavallino, opposite the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, Paris-based architect and designer India Mahdavi had never met Massimo Bottura, the madcap chef behind Osteria Francescana in Modena, just a half hour away from the headquarters of the ritzy sports car manufacturer and Formula 1 Scuderia racing team. Together with chairman John Elkann and the Ferrari team, they collaborated during lockdown, largely over Zoom, on the glamorous yet relaxed transformation of the historic Emilia-Romagna farmhouse.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enzo Ferrari
Person
Massimo Bottura
Person
Vico Magistretti
Person
John Elkann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Tables#Design#India Mahdavi Reimagines#Maranello#Modena#Formula 1 Scuderia#Zoom#Italian#Carimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ferrari
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Enjoy a Feast & More at Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s Italian Festival

One of the things we missed the most last year was Cleveland’s plethora of ethnic church festivals, ranging from Little Italy’s massive Feast and Annunciation Church’s Greek Fest to festivals honoring cultures such as Polish, Slovenian, Hungarian, Egyptian and more. Sure, some of the churches had “drive-through” events where you could buy and take home the traditional foods created by parishioners. But that just wasn’t the same as consuming them at a table with a crowd of friendly strangers while ethnic music was playing and young dancers were performing steps passed on from parents and grandparents.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Cher, 75, Slays In Fitted Black Leggings As She Eats Ice Cream On Glam Portofino Getaway — Photos

Cher is living her best life in Italy! The singer was seen grabbing cocktails with her pals in Portofino, while rocking leggings and towering heels. Cher was all smiles when she was spotted on a glamorous European getaway with her pals. The 75-year-old singer was positively glowing while dining at i Gemelli restaurant in Portofino and sipping on cocktails. The “Believe” hitmaker stunned in skintight black leggings and a matching bomber jacket with white detailing, along with towering black pumps. She styled her signature long raven tresses loose with a part in the middle.
Worldgadventures.com

Feast your five senses on a Morocco tour

Spices piled into high triangles. Sands shifting on the Sahara. Piping hot and frothy mint tea. Morocco welcomes all travellers with endless sensory experiences and warm hospitality at every turn. Whole cities are painted blue, tasty morsels steam bake in earthenware pots, and fluffy camels bleat as they traverse the desert. It’s an intoxicating place and we’re here to make sure you make the most of every flavour, scented tendril and experience it has to offer. Did we mention there are tree goats? Read on and we’ll explain every delightful thing.
Restaurantskusi.com

Solare Ristorante offering chef experiences

Solare Ristorante opened eight years ago as one of the first restaurants in Liberty Station. Family-owned and operated, Randy Smerik and his team are dedicated to providing an amazing dining experience for their diners. Their authentic Italian cuisine is farm to table and features a focus on fresh and locally...
Interior DesignFood52

Need Design Inspo? These 5 Services Will Help Reimagine Your Space

Rent Like You Mean It is a series all about giving our rental spaces a new lease. We’ve rounded up a whole host of refreshing spruce-ups (and cover-ups), impactful DIYs (plus how to get them back to square one when you leave), and peeks at real-life rental transformations. Because a lease should never stop you from having a space that feels like yours—even if it’s only for a year.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Street Feast’s brand new food and music festival launches

Expect a globe-spanning street food selection from the best in the business, all in one place for the first time in a LONG time. Just a few from the 20-strong line-up include fiery jerk chicken from White Men Can’t Jerk, buttery lobster rolls from Bob’s Lobster, aged-beef patties from cult favourites Burger & Beyond and Latino fried chicken with crispy yuca fries from El Pollote.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Feast your eyes on Covent Garden's new neon sculptures

Treat your peepers to a lush forest of neon lights at Covent Garden's latest art installation, an antidote to all things grey and drizzly. From Thursday 26th August, artist Chila Burman will turn its interior into a magical hybrid of Gods' Own Junkyard, Tracy Emin's tongue-in-cheek neon signs, and an animal-filled jungle.
Beauty & Fashionsciencetimes.com

Ensure Your Eyes With Fitovers Shades

At the point when you are outside, you need to shield your eyes from the unforgiving beams of the sun and for that you need to buy an ideal pair of shades. There are a great many various sorts of shades accessible and tracking down the right pair for your own requirements is important.What in the event that you end up buying top notch shades that-however they give insurance from brutal UV beams don't ensure the fragile skin around your eyes? That would trouble you.
Designwe-heart.com

Show off your creative talent and love for the city that inspires it, in Italian aperitivo brand ITALICUS's 'Cities Reimagined' competition...

Italian aperitivo brand, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, has teamed up with urban and contemporary art platform Moniker to present Art of ITALICUS 2021: Creative Talent — Cities Reimagined. In what they call a ‘GLOCAL’ initiative (GLObal virtual arts celebration calling upon artists from around the world to reimagine the landscape and personality of loCAL cities), the competition celebrates digital arts and creativity in a contest that will run from 5 July until 3 August.
Restaurantsthelaurelmagazine.com

Ristorante Paoletti

Ristorante Paoletti, now in its 37th year, continues to enjoy its reputation for offering an exquisite dining experience. It’s located at 440 Main Street in Highlands. Reservations are a necessity – (828) 526-4906. Ristorante Paoletti has been one of the town’s premier destinations for a superlative dining experience since 1984....
Carsautotrader.com

Put an Exact Replica of Your Ferrari on Your Desk

Forget plopping a framed photo of your beloved new Ferrari next to family vacation photos on your desk or mantle. Now, you can order a scale model of your new Ferrari built with the same features, colors, and trim as the car in your garage. When they sit down with...
arklatexweekend.com

Kate’s Cones – Food Truck Feast

Big flavors come from the small and sweet Kate’s Cones food truck. Once an old mail truck, the owners removed the engine and installed a ice shaver. Instead of delivering the mail, it now serves sno cones with an incredible amount of flavors. You have your traditional flavors like strawberry, grape, bubble gum and more.
Buying CarsTop Speed

One-of-Three 1972 Lamborghini Miura SVJs Comes Up For Sale

It has been over 55 years since the Lamborghini Miura was launched. It stayed in production for around seven years, during which the Italian automaker produced 764 examples of the beauty. Out of these 764 copies, three were conferred with the SVJ badge to make an ultra-rare model of a rather rare car. One of those three, a 1972 model, has now come up for sale and is listed on Kidston.com!
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Richard Mille revealed the new limited-edition RM 029 Automatic Le Mans Classic watch that’s finished in a sporty color combination of green and white

The biennial Le Mans Classic vintage sports car event will finally return in July of 2022 after being canceled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The motoring event celebrates the rich history of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. It offers its visitors a unique opportunity to witness the gathering of some of the greatest racing cars ever made. To mark its return, the event’s title sponsor Richard Mille has revealed a limited edition watch that sports the green and white colors of the event.
MotorsportsPistonheads

UK 24 Hours of Le Mans | Booking now open

Since 2009, we’ve taken hundreds of you to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with our longstanding partner, 1st Tickets. But ever since our 10th anniversary in 2019, we’re yet to set foot on the hallowed grounds of Bleu Nord. Hopes of spectating at the Circuit de la Sarthe were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy