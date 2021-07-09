Feast Your Eyes on This: India Mahdavi Reimagines Ferrari’s Ristorante Cavallino
Before embarking on the revitalization of Ristorante Cavallino, opposite the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, Paris-based architect and designer India Mahdavi had never met Massimo Bottura, the madcap chef behind Osteria Francescana in Modena, just a half hour away from the headquarters of the ritzy sports car manufacturer and Formula 1 Scuderia racing team. Together with chairman John Elkann and the Ferrari team, they collaborated during lockdown, largely over Zoom, on the glamorous yet relaxed transformation of the historic Emilia-Romagna farmhouse.www.architecturaldigest.com
