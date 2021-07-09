A third of Wisconsin’s wolves killed after losing protections this year, study says

As hundreds of songbirds have gone blind and died in several U.S. states, experts race to find out why, and wildlife rehabbers try to give avian patients a dignified death. When migratory bird ecologist Brian Evans first started hearing about dead birds across Washington, D.C., in mid-May, he “wrote it off,” says Evans, who’s on staff at the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center. Bird deaths in the spring are common—only 30 percent of young songbirds typically survive to the next season. And with people stuck at home during the pandemic, “we’re noticing these things,” Evans says. “Everybody got into birds last year, and then this year they realize birds have awful lives!”