A third of Wisconsin’s wolves killed after losing protections this year, study says
A hunt killed more than 200 wolves, and poaching may have increased, since Endangered Species Act protections ended in January. February was a deadly month for wolves in Wisconsin. The state issued 2,380 hunting permits, with a plan to allow hunters to kill 119 of the animals. But in fewer than three days, hunters shot or trapped 218 wolves, leading the state to close its season early.www.nationalgeographic.com
Comments / 5