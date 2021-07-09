Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

A third of Wisconsin’s wolves killed after losing protections this year, study says

By Douglas Main
nationalgeographic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hunt killed more than 200 wolves, and poaching may have increased, since Endangered Species Act protections ended in January. February was a deadly month for wolves in Wisconsin. The state issued 2,380 hunting permits, with a plan to allow hunters to kill 119 of the animals. But in fewer than three days, hunters shot or trapped 218 wolves, leading the state to close its season early.

www.nationalgeographic.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Fish And Wildlife#Reproduction#Journal#Dnr#Hounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Wisconsin Statemidwestfarmreport.com

Wisconsin Waterfowl Population Increases

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced an increase in the waterfowl population across most of the state, despite dry winter and spring weather. The DNR’s 2021 spring waterfowl population surveys show stable to increased numbers of breeding waterfowl, despite below-average wetland conditions. Surveys showed an increase in the number of total birds compared to 2019 estimates with increases in wood duck, blue-winged teal and Canada goose numbers. However, there has been a slight dip in mallard numbers.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Researchers warn 'killing spree' is wiping out wolves in Wisconsin

One third of Wisconsin’s gray wolf population most likely died from human activity in a matter of months. Researchers caution that removing federal protections on the species “opens the door for antagonists to kill large numbers in short periods.”. Michigan and Minnesota legislators are weighing whether to open their states...
Pinedale, WYwyo4news.com

Grizzly bear relocated after killing cattle north of Pinedale

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (July 18, 2021) — After consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult male grizzly bear on July 14, 2021. The bear was captured for killing cattle on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment north of...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsinites struggle to rebound after losing work to COVID-19

Workforce barriers; eviction fears; incarceration overhaul; Kenosha indictments; Ron Johnson’s next step. Of note: This week we highlight our coverage of the lingering challenges and tough choices that some Wisconsinites face in trying to rejoin the workforce during the pandemic — even as some industries ramp up hiring and pay as COVID-19 infections wane in parts of the state.
California StateNewsweek

U.S. Wildfires Map, Update As Multiple Blazes Burn Across Oregon, California, Washington

Wildfires continue to burn in several states along the West Coast, while Oregon and Washington have moved into the highest level of preparedness as they battle the blazes. On Wednesday, Washington and Oregon moved into Preparedness Level 5, which according to the National Interagency Fire Center means they could experience "complex wildland fire incidents, which have the potential to exhaust national wildland firefighting resources."
Maryland Statecbslocal.com

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Positivity Rate Continues To Rise

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. It’s the sixth straight day the state has reported over 100 new cases. The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
Kansas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

UPDATE: Kansas Boy Dies at the Dentist-Fraudster Tries to Profit on Social Media

Kansas Boy Dies at the Dentist-Fraudster Tries to Profit on Social Media. A Kansas toddler unexpectedly died after being placed under anesthesia during a dental procedure. During his visit to Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry, Abiel Valenzuela Zapata was sedated due to a gum infection. After being sedated for 30 minutes, the toddler's heart rate dropped and his right cheek swelled because of an undisclosed medication.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

What we know about the mystery bird death crisis on the East Coast

As hundreds of songbirds have gone blind and died in several U.S. states, experts race to find out why, and wildlife rehabbers try to give avian patients a dignified death. When migratory bird ecologist Brian Evans first started hearing about dead birds across Washington, D.C., in mid-May, he “wrote it off,” says Evans, who’s on staff at the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center. Bird deaths in the spring are common—only 30 percent of young songbirds typically survive to the next season. And with people stuck at home during the pandemic, “we’re noticing these things,” Evans says. “Everybody got into birds last year, and then this year they realize birds have awful lives!”
Wisconsin Statefox9.com

Motorcyclist killed in western Wisconsin after hitting deer

LUCAS TOWNSHIP, Wis. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist in western Wisconsin died over the weekend after he was involved in an accident with a deer. According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle driver was headed west on Highway 12 just west of 250th Street in Lucas Township, Wisconsin when the crash happened.
Dubois, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

Grizzly Bear Relocated Near Dubois

According to a press release, following consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated a sub adult male grizzly bear on Sunday. The bear was captured while lowering cattle depredation near Pinedale and then relocated to the Long creek drainage...
Pennsylvania StateNBC Philadelphia

What's Killing the Songbirds in Pennsylvania?

Hundreds of young songbirds have died in the last month -- and wildlife experts don't know why. A mysterious illness is causing a high number of songbird deaths across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Local wildlife experts first became aware of the unknown health condition in late May, and have since seen it spread throughout the area.

Comments / 5

Community Policy