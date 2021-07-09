Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Economics in Brief: Ohio Lawsuit Demands Return of $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit

By Solcyre Burga
Posted by 
Next City
Next City
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ohio Faces Lawsuit in Effort to Restore $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit. Two Cleveland attorneys have filed a lawsuit asking Governor Mike DeWine to restore the state’s participation in federal unemployment programs, according to the Columbus Dispatch. While these programs are not set to end until Sept. 6, 25 Republican governors...

nextcity.org

Comments / 0

Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
456
Followers
821
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Economics#Ohio Faces Lawsuit#Effort To Restore 300#The Columbus Dispatch#Republican#Cnn#Ohioans#The New York Times#Essence#The Bottom Line#Emma Bowen Foundation#Rutgers University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Parades
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Next City

A Look at CalFLEXI: Long Beach’s Experiment With Government-Run Gig Work

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of a series called The Future of Work, which explores what work will look like as we move beyond the pandemic. It’s produced with funding from the William Penn Foundation and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Next City is one of more than 20 news organizations producing Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push towards economic mobility. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Next City

Housing in Brief: As HUD Proposes Weaker Safety Rules, Congress Proposes New Tenant Rights Bill

As HUD Proposes Weakening Some Health and Safety Requirements, Congresswomen Introduce New Tenants’ Rights Bill. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has proposed reducing its health and safety requirements for public housing, and federally subsidized Section 8 rentals, NBC News reports. Housing industry groups had claimed standards requiring fire extinguishers on every floor and a minimum amount of electrical outlets were too burdensome.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Next City

Buffalo’s First Mobility Hub Rolls Forward

201 Ellicott St in Buffalo, where the city's first mobility hub will open later this year (Courtesy CannonDesign/James Lai) For many years, the Downtown Buffalo lot at 201 Ellicott was dedicated to parking — hardly an anomaly in a city where nearly half its downtown had been converted into parking lots. But after a major city zoning change that eliminated minimum parking requirements for new developments and extensive community engagement about the lot’s future, it’s about to hold something completely new.
Personal FinancePosted by
Next City

How to Evaluate a Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act Evaluation

Capital One just received an “outstanding” rating on its Community Reinvestment Act evaluation. What does that mean? (Photo by Can Pac Swire / CC BY-NC 2.0) There’s a little-known story about the former U.S. Senator William Proxmire who once got into a squabble with federal banking regulators while he was chair of the Senate Banking Committee, in the mid-1970s.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Next City

Want a Stronger City? Forget the Tax Breaks — Invest in Shorter Commutes Instead

Welcome to “The Mobile City,” our weekly roundup of newsworthy developments in urban transportation. The Ultimate Economic Development Incentive: Better Transportation. Critics of the “smokestack chasing” approach to job creation in cities point out that the tax incentives and other goodies dangled in front of out-of-town corporations end up costing more than the jobs and tax dollars they bring in. But worse than that, they really play no role in swaying a company to locate in one city over another, as an essay in Bloomberg CityLab points out.
AdvocacyPosted by
Next City

This Community Foundation Wants to Change the Face of Who Controls Wealth

Valerie Red-Horse Mohl has been an oddball for a long time. Of Cherokee ancestry, Red-Horse Mohl was the first Native American to start an investment bank, Red-Horse Financial Group, based on Wall Street. Over 25 years in the investment world, she helped indigenous communities raise $3 billion in capital for affordable housing and economic development projects on tribal lands. She also started one of the first native-owned production companies in Hollywood.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Next City

What I’ve Learned After Two Years on the Housing Beat

It’s been a little over two years since I filed my first story for Backyard, Next City’s weekly newsletter focused on solutions to the urban housing crisis. Since then I’ve written about everything from inclusionary zoning to rent control, tenant organizing, eviction prevention, right to counsel, community land trusts, housing trust funds, local rental assistance, public housing, housing vouchers, and other efforts to create affordable housing, end homelessness, and desegregate neighborhoods. Today, I don’t feel any more qualified than I did two years ago to say how cities can eliminate the profound costs and difficulties that so many people endure just to find safe places to live. But a few things have become more obvious to me. And since this is my last story as Next City’s housing correspondent (I’m moving on to focus on other journalism work), I’ll share a few thoughts before I go.
Health ServicesPosted by
Next City

A Medical Moonshot Would Help Fix Inequality in American Health Care

Medical breakthroughs such as the COVID-19 vaccines need to be matched with programs that tackle health inequality. (Credit: Maryland GovPics/CC BY 2.0) COVID-19 has put the American health care system’s deeply entrenched inequities into high relief. The social, economic and political structures that predated the pandemic’s public health crisis and resulting recession have meant that Black and Latino people are more likely than white people to be exposed to, hospitalized for and die from COVID-19. But Black and Latino people also died at higher rates than whites from non-COVID-19 causes in 2020, underscoring the harm of delays in medical care generally.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Next City

Have We Entered a “Gilded Age of Mass Transit”?

“Transportation equity” has become a hot topic of late, with much lip service paid to the notion that the country should steer transportation investments so they benefit the disadvantaged the most. The discussion should become more intense with the release of a study that shows which cities gained riders and which ones lost them since 1970 — and where transit connects people to job opportunities and where it doesn’t.
California StatePosted by
Next City

Housing in Brief: Fell Behind on Your Rent During COVID? California’s Got You

Demonstrators in January calling for rent forgiveness and eviction protections in California (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) All past-due rent that accumulated in California because of the Covid-19 pandemic could be paid off by the state government under a $5.2 billion plan supported by Governor Gavin Newsom, according to the Associated Press. The money comes from multiple federal aid packages and an unexpected state budget surplus.
LawPosted by
Next City

Clearing a Path From Prison to the Bar Exam

As a teenager, Phil Miller dreamt of becoming a CIA field officer — a spy, he says. But incarceration derailed that dream. It seemed to derail any future ones he’d have, too. “I was arrested at 19. I was given a 20-year sentence,” says Miller. “I definitely thought my life...

Comments / 0

Community Policy