5 things to know: Calling All Dreamers business contest returns to Downtown Sacramento
Welcome to Friday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. The Calling All Dreamers competition will return this year, after not being held in 2020. Produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the contest helps its winner open a storefront in Downtown Sacramento. This year's contest will begin accepting applications on July 26. Application information is available online.www.bizjournals.com
