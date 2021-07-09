London Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Sarah Everard

Police have released the images of 10 men being sought in connection with violence and disorder at the final of the Euro 2020 tournament.Detectives issuing the appeal said they believed those pictured had “questions to answer”.Ugly scenes marred the build-up to the Italy vs England game at Wembley on 11 July.Drunken England fans threw cans and bottles at each other, urinated in the streets, and intimidated Italian supporters. Some without tickets are known to have stormed the stadium so they could watch the game.In a statement released a week after the violence, the Metropolitan Police said that anyone in the...