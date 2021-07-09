FDA, CDC Say That Third Booster Shot For COVID Vaccines Isn't Necessary
The agencies released a joint statement after Pfizer announced plans to request emergency use authorization for a third booster shot.www.iheart.com
The agencies released a joint statement after Pfizer announced plans to request emergency use authorization for a third booster shot.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com
Comments / 1