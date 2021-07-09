Immigrant brothers Aydin and Yavuz Gonulsen made extraordinary community contributoins

It is difficult to fairly describe the extraordinary contribution which those two Turkish immigrant brothers, Aydin and Yavuz Gonulsen, made to our community. Joe Eck, one of Aydin’s best players and his protege, pointed out his leadership in bringing the best of college soccer to the fledgling campus of Sangamon State University. We spent many an afternoon cheering on the Prairie Stars and they answered with many thrilling games and collegiate titles under Aydin’s leadership.