Orioles 2021 draft preview: Brady House
One of the big stories of the 2021 draft class throughout the spring has been the four high school shortstops who are expected to be picked within the first ten picks of the draft. That’s California’s Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar of Texas, North Carolina’s Kahlil Watson, and Brady House of Georgia. For the Orioles specifically, the question will be which of these players is available at #5, and then whether they want to draft whoever is left from the group.www.camdenchat.com
