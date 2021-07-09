Orioles 2021 draft preview: Brady House

With the 2021 MLB draft kicking off this weekend, the Detroit Tigers find themselves in what has become an all-too-familiar spot near the top of the draft, this year with the third overall pick. Unlike last year with Spencer Torkelson first overall, this year's first round pick for Detroit has a lot more uncertainty surrounding it. Reports suggest that Marcelo Mayer sits atop of their wish list, but it is becoming increasingly unlikely that he will be available at 3. Beyond Mayer, and possibly Jordan Lawlar, I have been getting the sense that fans online are hoping the Tigers will choose a lower-risk player who is closer to major league ready, like Jack Leiter, Henry Davis or Kumar Rocker.