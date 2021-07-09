Companies Seek to Attract Needed Workers with Wage Hikes, Bonuses, Insurance

As the demand surges for new homes and home improvements, so does the demand for those who can build and renovate. Construction and maintenance companies have long battled with the severe lack of skilled labor, but the past year has only worsened conditions. In an attempt to draw in more employees, some company owners are hiking wages, offering bonuses, and including health insurance. One solar panel subcontractor business owner now works on the site instead of the office to ensure the work gets done. He’s offering a 40% wage increase, now $25 an hour, a $250 bonus for those staying longer than 30 days, and healthcare coverage, reports Business Insider.