Colorado State

7 held in alleged kidnapping, torture of Colorado woman

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (AP) — Seven people have been identified as suspects in the alleged kidnapping, torture and attempted murder of a woman in southeastern Colorado in 2017, authorities announced Friday.

They are suspected of being involved in the incident at an apartment in Rocky Ford, a city of about 4,000 people about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Denver, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Four of the suspects were arrested Thursday by the CBI, U.S. Marshals and the Pueblo County and Otero County sheriff’s offices while the other three, two men and a woman, were already in prisons in Colorado for unrelated crimes, it said.

Details about what they allegedly did could not be released because of “the nature of the allegations” and because court records are sealed, CBI said.

CBI said it was asked in 2017 to investigate the crime along with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Ford police and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

