New Tech May Improve Leak Detection & Lower Insurance Costs

Water infiltration in multifamily buildings has always been an issue of grave concern; leaks can lead to everything from unsightly stains to mold growth to crumbling infrastructure, and can mean hundreds of thousands spent on repairs and replacements. But now, in the wake of the devastating, deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers condo building in Surfside, Florida at the end of June - thought to be caused by long-neglected water damage - the importance of detecting leaks related deterioration in high- and mid-rise buildings before it leads to massive loss of property - or even loss of life - has suddenly become a pressing issue for condominium and cooperative administrators.