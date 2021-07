WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Smithsonian American Art Museum will present its annual “SAAM Arcade” online this year and, for the first time, in a game jam format. The SAAM Arcade 2021 Game Jam is a free weeklong virtual event that takes place beginning Monday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. ET and ends Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, followed by SAAM Arcade 2021 Game Day Sunday, Aug. 8, when the games created during the jam are available to the public to play. Both events are hosted on itch.io, a virtual open marketplace for independent digital creators focused on playing, building and sharing independent games.