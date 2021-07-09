Cancel
Cancer

Usmani Underscores New and Updated Data Across Myeloma Paradigm

By Jessica Hergert
onclive.com
 9 days ago

Although the armamentarium of multiple myeloma is rich with available treatment options, novel triplet regimens, maintenance therapies, and targets beyond BCMA are further expanding the paradigm across the newly diagnosed, early-relapse, and late-relapse disease states. Although the armamentarium of multiple myeloma is rich with available treatment options, novel triplet regimens,...

www.onclive.com

CancerNature.com

Limited efficacy of daratumumab in multiple myeloma with extramedullary disease

Dimopoulos MA, Moreau P, Terpos E, Mateos M-V, Zweegman S, Cook G, et al. Multiple myeloma: EHA-ESMO clinical practice guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Hemasphere. 2021;5:e528. PubMed PubMed Central Google Scholar. 2. Bhutani M, Foureau DM, Atrash S, Voorhees PM, Usmani SZ. Extramedullary multiple myeloma. Leukemia. 2020;34:1–20. CAS Article...
Cancerajmc.com

Multiple Myeloma: Diagnosis and Treatment Options

MULTIPLE MYELOMA (MM), the second most commonly diagnosed hematologic cancer in the United States, is the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant monoclonal plasma cells in the bone marrow.1,2 MM is most frequently diagnosed among people aged 65 to 74 years (the median age at diagnosis is 69), men, and people of African American descent (2013-2017).2 It is estimated that there were 32,270 new cases and 12,830 deaths from MM in 2020. The 5-year relative survival rate of MM (2010-2016) is 3.9%, with the median age at death being 75 years.2 To diagnose MM, practitioners must distinguish it from other plasma cell neoplasms/dyscrasias.3 In addition to the patient’s history and physical examination, numerous studies are needed.3 To determine whether the patient’s MM is symptomatic or symptomatic, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recommends a complete blood count, a peripheral blood smear, blood urea nitrogen and creatinine, creatinine clearance, serum electrolytes, liver function tests, serum calcium, albumin, lactate dehydrogenase, and β2-microglobulin.3.
Cancerwustl.edu

Researcher wins funding toward treating multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable malignancy of mature plasma cells. Julie O’Neal, assistant professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, received a $250,000 award from the International Myeloma Society. The award will be used to develop novel immunotherapy treatments for multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer.
Canceronclive.com

Overview of Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Keith Stewart, MD, ChB, MBA, Mayo Clinic, Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, Winship Cancer Institute, Cristina Gasparetto, MD, Duke Cancer Institute, Joseph Mikhael, MD, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Nina Shah, MD, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. Keith Stewart, MD, ChB, MBA; Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP; Cristina Gasparetto, MD; Joseph...
Canceronclive.com

Considering Patient-, Treatment-, and Disease-Related Factors in Myeloma

James Hoffman, MD, University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center, Joshua Richter, MD, Tisch Cancer Center at Mount Sinai. Factors to consider when choosing the optimal treatment approach after the first relapse of multiple myeloma. James Hoffman, MD: We all confront patients who relapse, and then you have decisions to make...
Scienceonclive.com

Molecular Testing for Newly Diagnosed CLL

William G Wierda, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, John Allan, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, Ehab Atallah, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin, Steven Coutre, MD, Stanford University Medical Center, Nicole Lamanna, MD, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Jennifer Woyach, MD, Ohio State University. Ehab Attallah, MD, provides an...
CancerNature.com

Major pathologic response assessment and clinical significance of metastatic lymph nodes after neoadjuvant therapy for non-small cell lung cancer

For neoadjuvant therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, the major pathologic response of primary tumors may be an assessable and reliable surrogate measure of survival. Few studies have examined the pathologic evaluation of metastatic lymph node responses and their prognostic significance. This retrospective study enrolled 336 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (squamous cell carcinoma, n = 216; adenocarcinoma, n = 120) treated with neoadjuvant therapy including chemotherapy (n = 316) and targeted therapy (adenocarcinoma, n = 20). The treatment response of the primary tumor and lymph node metastases (LNM) were pathologically assessed according to the multidisciplinary recommendations of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. The relationship of overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) with the responses of the primary tumor or LNM was analyzed. The optimal cutoff value of the residual viable tumor (%RVT) of the primary tumor was 12% for both OS (P < 0.001) and DFS (P < 0.001). The pathologic assessment identified LNM in 208 patients. The optimal %RVT cutoff value in LNM was 8% for both OS (P = 0.003) and DFS (P < 0.001). The Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient between primary tumors and corresponding LNM was 0.487 for %RVT (P < 0.001), which indicated a positive correlation. On multivariable analysis, an RVT of the primary tumor ≤12% was an independent prognostic factor for improved OS (P = 0.024), whereas an RVT of LNM ≤ 8% was an independent prognostic factor for increased DFS (P = 0.018). Furthermore, in the neoadjuvant chemotherapy group, the optimal %RVT cutoff values for OS in patients with squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma in the primary tumor were 12% and 58%, respectively. Considering its convenience and operability in clinical application, a 10% threshold RVT value can be used for prognostic evaluation of LNM and primary tumors of squamous cell carcinoma histology; further studies are needed to confirm the optimal cutoff value for primary tumors of adenocarcinoma.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Data Show Efficacy for Triplet and Quadruplet Regimens in Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. David H. Vesole, MD, PhD, discussed the case of a 82-year old patient with transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma. David H. Vesole, MD, PhD, director, Myeloma Program MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, professor of Medicine at Georgetown University in Washington, DC...
Canceronclive.com

BiTEs: More Than a Nibble for Lymphoma and Myeloma

Despite the failure of several strategies to improve the outcomes of patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, there appears to be substantial and growing progress in the treatment of relapsed disease. Despite the failure of several strategies to improve the outcomes of patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Sperling on Future Research With CAR T-Cell Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, discusses future research with CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma. Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, a physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses future research with CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma. Randomized phase 3 studies of idecabtagene...
Canceronclive.com

Ceralasertib/Olaparib Combo Elicits Promising Activity in PARP-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

The combination of ceralasertib and olaparib induced clinical activity and was well tolerated in patients with homologous recombination deficient, recurrent platinum-sensitive, PARP inhibitor–resistant ovarian cancer. The combination of ceralasertib and olaparib (Lynparza) induced clinical activity and was well tolerated in patients with homologous recombination deficient (HRD), recurrent platinum-sensitive, PARP inhibitor–resistant...
Canceronclive.com

Low Antibody-Mediated Responses to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Observed in CLL, Elderly Myeloma

The BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may demonstrate decreased efficacy in patients with certain types of hematologic cancers, such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia and multiple myeloma. The BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may demonstrate decreased efficacy in patients with certain types of hematologic cancers, such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Spotlighting Symptom Management Strategies, Factors to Inform Treatment Decisions in Myelofibrosis

Naveen Pemmaraju, MD, discusses approaches to adequately manage symptoms experienced by patients with myelofibrosis, challenges faced with defining disease progression, and strategies for when to initiate or delay treatment. Patients with myelofibrosis can present with a variety of symptoms, and awareness of these effects is crucial to inform novel treatment...
Canceronclive.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Status to Berubicin for Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme

The FDA has granted a fast track designation to berubicin as a potential therapeutic option for patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The FDA has granted a fast track designation to berubicin as a potential therapeutic option for patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme, according to an announcement issued by WPD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.1.
Canceronclive.com

CLL: Evolution of Treatment

William Wierda, MD, PhD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, John Allan, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, Ehab Atallah, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin, Steven Coutre, MD, Stanford University Medical Center, Nicole Lamanna, MD, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Jennifer Woyach, MD, Ohio State University. William Wierda, MD, PhD, leads...
Canceronclive.com

New Potential Therapeutics, Including BT169, Open Options in Osteosarcoma

Richard Gorlick, MD, expands on the process of identifying these novel targets in osteosarcoma and the clinical implications of this research for these patients. Integrated proteomic and transcriptomic surfaceome profiling have helped identify new targets in osteosarcoma, which may in turn help in manufacturing new drug conjugates, such as the MT1-MMP–targeting Bicycle toxin conjugate BT169, for a patient population with quite an unmet need, according to Richard Gorlick, MD.
Canceronclive.com

Implications of DESTINY-Breast01 in HER2+ MBC

Lisa Carey, MD, FASCO, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, University of Illinois College of Medicine, Reshma Mahtani, DO, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center , Lee S. Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, West Cancer Center & Research Institute. Considerations for initiating trastuzumab deruxtecan in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Kumar on Integrating CAR T-Cell Therapy Into Heavily Pretreated Multiple Myeloma

Shaji K. Kumar, MD, discusses the integration of CAR T-cell therapy into the treatment paradigm for heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. Shaji K. Kumar, MD, a consultant in the Division of Hematology and a professor of medicine with Mayo Clinic, discusses the integration of CAR T-cell therapy into the treatment paradigm for heavily pretreated multiple myeloma.
Canceronclive.com

Delayed Treatment Associated With Unfavorable Outcomes in Ewing Sarcoma

Delays between biopsy and the start of induction chemotherapy, induction chemotherapy and surgery, and surgery and consolidation chemotherapy were associated with a poor prognosis in patients with localized Ewing sarcoma. Delays between biopsy and the start of induction chemotherapy, induction chemotherapy and surgery, and surgery and consolidation chemotherapy were associated...
Canceronclive.com

Frontline Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Elicits Durable Responses in CLL With Undetectable MRD

Fixed-duration ibrutinib plus venetoclax produced superior progression-free survival when compared with chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab in the frontline treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, with durable responses observed in those who achieved undetectable minimal residual disease negativity. Fixed-duration ibrutinib (Imbruvica) plus venetoclax (Venclexta) produced superior progression-free survival (PFS) when compared...

