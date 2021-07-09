Cancel
More Money, More Violence Prevention

By Ko Bragg
thetrace.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW from THE TRACE: Few know of Illinois’ victim compensation program — fewer end up with funding. Under the federal Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, Congress disperses millions each year to compensate crime victims through reimbursements not covered by insurance. Every state has a program, and they all operate differently. In Illinois, the annual budget hovers around $6 million. But The Trace analyzed nearly 15,000 claims processed through the state’s program between 2015 and 2020, and found that fewer than four in 10 applicants got any reimbursement money. In Chicago, just one application was filed for every 50 violent crimes during that time period. Most claims were denied or designated as “award no pay,” meaning someone was eligible to get the money, but an analyst couldn’t verify their information. In reporting the story published with the Chicago Sun-Times, Block Club Chicago, and La Raza, Lakeidra Chavis and Daniel Nass learned that three factors contribute to the lack of payout: 1) strict eligibility criteria; 2) burdensome application requirements; 3) not enough outreach from government agencies. As a result, many survivors, like Zay Manning, end up on the other side of the paperwork with nothing to show for it. “It was a lot of documentation, I didn’t really understand [it],” he said. “I got discouraged.” Resources for shooting victims: Learn more about VOCA laws and how they can help cover costs in our explainer. And don’t miss this dive into how Lakeidra reported this story, balancing interviews with nearly 50 survivors, family members, researchers, advocates, and government officials and thousands of victim compensation claim documents.

