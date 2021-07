Photo: Rick Barz and his sister Cindy (provided by Steve Pavey) From Steve Pavey on Fb, 7/03/21: June was a terrible month for me. Started out good with my son, Richard and his wife Julia and one of the kids, Emily, coming to visit for a while. Then, my oldest and best friend of nearly half a century, who Rich was named after, went into the hospital and, while we were hoping for the best, passed away. His family is devastated and so am I.