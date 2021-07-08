These Rappers Have the Longest Gaps Between Albums

No matter what anyone says, rapping isn't easy. Finding a beat, rhyming to the best of one's ability, working on the craft and finishing a song that the artist is happy with is quite a process. There's even more to it when a rapper agrees to make a guest appearance on another MC's song, which has always been a big part of hip-hop. Guest verses have introduced artists to the world, and kicked off legendary careers. Knowing the next feature could be a huge moment for a rapper is a lot of pressure. Couple that with making sure the lyrics and vibe fits with the other artist's song without losing their own magic, and it all shows how serious a rapper must take their guest verses. As hip-hop fans, 2021 has been a good one for rap features and the verses that go along with it, and XXL highlights some of the best so far.