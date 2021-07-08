Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

These Rappers Have the Longest Gaps Between Albums

By Kemet High
Posted by 
B106
B106
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good things take time, especially when there’s a creative component attached to it. And if you’re a genuine fan of hip-hop, you already know that some of the game’s most certified talents have breaks in their catalogs that span across decades. The first artist that comes to mind is Kendrick...

myb106.com

Comments / 0

B106

B106

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mos Def
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Fetty Wap
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Sun#Bad Boy Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year. According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.
MusicSFGate

Kanye West and Jay-Z Reunite on New 'Donda' Song

Kanye West debuted his upcoming album, Donda, at an event streamed via Apple Music on Thursday night. The listening party took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. At the end of the event, West played a collaboration featuring Jay-Z. The album will arrive on Friday. West appeared in the middle...
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Kanye West Debuts JAY-Z Collab Off Donda

Ahead of its release, Kanye West debuted his long-awaited 10th album Donda during a listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night (Jul. 22). After running through the tracks including collaborations from Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Pusha T, and more, the live audience were in awe when they heard JAY-Z’s voice on the final track.
CelebritiesVulture

Kanye West Is Back on Kanye Schedule, Debuts New Album Donda

Kanye West and deadlines haven’t been the best of friends in recent years, from his post-drop The Life of Pablo updates to his continued pushing back of Jesus Is King to his, er, late registration for his failed 2020 presidential run. That all looks to have finally changed with the imminent arrival of his new 10th studio album, Donda — the one West promised for release June 23 when he announced tonight’s Atlanta listening event for it earlier this week, on July 19, and teased the album with a Beats ad starring American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson on July 20. That is, if you forget that West previously promised and failed to deliver Donda 364 days ago on July 24, 2020, under the previous title DND: WTH CHLD. And that he’d teased an album a month before that, in June 2020, called God’s Country. And that Yandhi is still nowhere to be found. But hey, we’re here now, and that’s progress!
Mobile, AL2dopeboyz.com

Yung Bleu Releases Debut Album, ‘Moon Boy’

Yung Bleu‘s time has arrived. Since breaking out to the masses this past Fall with his Drake-assisted single “You’re Still Mines,” Yung Bleu has spent the first half of 2021 putting the finishing touches on his album, releasing singles, and jumping on other artist’s songs (most recently, H.E.R.’s “Paradise” and Tink’s “Selfish“). And now, the Mobile, Alabama native is finally ready to formally introduce himself to the world with the release of his official debut album, Moon Boy.
MusicPosted by
B106

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Guest Verses of 2021 So Far

No matter what anyone says, rapping isn't easy. Finding a beat, rhyming to the best of one's ability, working on the craft and finishing a song that the artist is happy with is quite a process. There's even more to it when a rapper agrees to make a guest appearance on another MC's song, which has always been a big part of hip-hop. Guest verses have introduced artists to the world, and kicked off legendary careers. Knowing the next feature could be a huge moment for a rapper is a lot of pressure. Couple that with making sure the lyrics and vibe fits with the other artist's song without losing their own magic, and it all shows how serious a rapper must take their guest verses. As hip-hop fans, 2021 has been a good one for rap features and the verses that go along with it, and XXL highlights some of the best so far.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Drake's Luxurious Gift To Lil Baby

Celebrities are accustomed to buying one another wildly expensive items, such as brand new Bentley cars, custom jewelry, and even an entire private island — if you're feeling as romantic as Jay-Z. The phrase "go big or go home" is an understatement for the rich and wealthy, especially for rappers wanting to show love to their industry peers. Generosity is surely in the air, mainly for rapper Lil Baby.
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy