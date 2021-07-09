Cancel
Charities

Young Marines receive donation

By Special to the Chronicle
Citrus County Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VFW and Auxiliary Post 8189 presented checks totaling $1,500 to the Nature Coast Young Marines to show appreciation for all they do for veterans and the community. The money will be used to help sponsor a trip to the Navajo Code Talkers event in New Mexico on Aug. 14. The VFW and auxiliary regularly partner with other veteran organizations to raise money for veterans causes, the community and youth groups throughout the year.

New Mexico
