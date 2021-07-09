The Library presents “From Nevada County to the Outback: The Australian Connection” with Gage McKinney on July 13
Local historian Gage McKinney will discuss the ways that Cornish miners and their families forged connections between Nevada County and Australia in the 19th century as the featured speaker for a free online program, “From Nevada County to the Outback: The Australian Connection,” to be held on Tuesday, July 13, at 2 PM. The Nevada County Community Library will host the program on Zoom and Facebook Live.yubanet.com
