Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada County, CA

The Library presents “From Nevada County to the Outback: The Australian Connection” with Gage McKinney on July 13

By Nevada County Community Library
YubaNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal historian Gage McKinney will discuss the ways that Cornish miners and their families forged connections between Nevada County and Australia in the 19th century as the featured speaker for a free online program, “From Nevada County to the Outback: The Australian Connection,” to be held on Tuesday, July 13, at 2 PM. The Nevada County Community Library will host the program on Zoom and Facebook Live.

yubanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Nevada County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local History#Outback#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties receive grants from Sierra Nevada Conservancy

Earlier today, the Sierra Nevada Conservancy’s (SNC) Governing Board authorized 15 forest and wildfire resilience grants totaling just over $19 million under a new Immediate Action Wildfire and Forest Resilience (IAWR) grant program. The grants will fund Sierra Nevada fire safe councils, nonprofit organizations, resource conservation districts, and water agencies...
Nevada County, CAYubaNet

Changes at Nevada County Pets in Need

Nevada County Pets in Need (NCPIN) has been serving our most vulnerable pet community for over seven years, has seen many changes over that time and has faced many challenges. Over the past few months, the Board of Directors has been working on ways to better serve the community and improve how services are delivered. The current business model of storing and distributing pet food through the Pet Pantry is not sustainable as the cost of overhead is rising.
West Jordan, UTvalleyjournals.com

Tails & Tales Challenge at the County Library June 1–July 31

The Tails &Tales Summer Reading Challenge is part of a nationwide effort that encourages preschoolers, school-age children, teens and adults to read over the summer and connect with family, friends and community. Preschoolers will be talking and singing; school-age children, teens and adults will read novels. “Children and families are encouraged to read and connect with friends, family and connect with the community,” Sara Neal, marketing manager, said.
Douglas County, GADouglas County Sentinel

Watson publishes third mystery novel; Douglas County library hosting book signing July 20

Former Connect Douglas Director Gary Watson’s third mystery novel, “A Quick Trip Back Home,” is now available to the public. The Douglas County Public Library on Selman Drive in Douglasville is hosting a book signing for Watson on Tuesday, July 20 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Watson will talk about his newest book at 5:30 p.m. Copies of all three of his books will be available.
Nevada City, CAYubaNet

29th Annual Summer Nights in Nevada City on July 14, 21 and 28

There’s nothing like a hot summer night in Nevada City!. During the last three Wednesdays in July, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Nights, fills the downtown streets with fun for the entire family. From entertainment by popular local bands and performers, to craft and food vendors – Summer Nights is the ultimate community party.
Nevada County, CAYubaNet

Hirschman’s Pond is Nevada County’s Newest Landmark

Hirschman‘s Pond was registered as Nevada County‘s newest landmark by the Board of Supervisors at its July 13 meeting, upon the application of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission. Hirschman‘s Pond is what remains of the hydraulic mine operated by Nevada County pioneer Leb Hirschman. A plaque honoring Hirschman and the Jewish Gold Rush community has been commissioned by the Greater Cement Hill Neighborhood Association, and it is anticipated that there will be a public installation and dedication ceremony later this summer. The Pond is located near the intersection of Cement Hill Rd. and Highway 49.
Sturgeon Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Nerr Designation Presentation Planned for July 27 – Door County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay – The Door County Environmental Council will host a presentation by Emily Tyner, the first director of freshwater strategy at UW-Green Bay, about the bay of Green Bay NERR (National Estuarine Research Reserve) designation process. The free program will take place July 27, 7 pm, in person at the Door County Maritime Museum, 120 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, and via Zoom through the link at dcec-wi.org.Tyner will address the significance of the bay of Green Bay NERR as the third NERR within the Great Lakes and the only site to represent the Lake Michigan-Lake Huron biogeographic area. Attendees will learn what this NERR will mean to northeastern Wisconsin, can ask questions and provide input to the site-designation process.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

County Libraries Present Discussion By Author Laura Paskus On New Mexico’s Changing Climate Thursday

Los Alamos Public Libraries hosts a discussion live-streamed Thursday with author Laura Paskus. Courtesy/LAC. From forests to farm fields, reservoirs to rivers, the impacts of climate change are obvious all around the state of New Mexico. How does warming intensify environmental problems, exacerbate inequity, and change how we relate to our landscapes? What hope is there for the future?
Groton, CTThe Day

Bill Memorial Library presents: Where is the Green Sheep?

The Bill Memorial Library and the City of Groton Parks & Recreation Department are inviting families to ponder “Where is the Green Sheep?” during a scavenger hunt running through July 31. Families can search for the city businesses and properties that are hiding The Green Sheep. The Green Sheep will...
Orange County, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

County Executive Neuhaus presents Jim Goodrich with July’s Citizen of the Month Award

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has recognized Jim Goodrich as July’s Citizen of the Month for his continued dedication to the Village of Florida community. “Jim has always had a vested interest in Florida and its residents,” Neuhaus said. “He has especially made an impact as a volunteer coach and has had a positive impact on thousands of young athletes and their families. Everyone knows Jim Goodrich in the tight-knit community, and everyone respects and appreciates him.”
Crawford County, IAdbrnews.com

Area libraries offer summer reading programs and presentations

Summer Library Program at Norelius Community Library. July 13: Absolute Science presents “Bubble Stations” as part of the Summer Library Program for children. It is an educationaal science program with exciting demonstrations. It will begin at 1:30 p.m. July 27: Loess Hills Agriculture In The Classroom (AITC) presents “Farmer Grows...
Blaine County, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Blaine County Library

Rebecca Stroh was our Summer Reading guest last week and she read to the kids and talked about being a Rodeo Queen. We thank Rebecca for taking time to come to the library! We missed a thank you to Volunteer Firefighter Aaron Morrow, who came to the library with Kylee Minnis for our Firefighter program. This week the kids went to the Blaine County Museum for a story read by Museum Director Sam French and a tour of the museum. Next week we will have a Border Patrol officer and the final week of July will be a story and tour at the Wildlife Museum. We are so thankful that community members have agreed to take time to talk about their jobs to our Summer Reading kids!
Dyersville, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dyersville library to host virtual presentation on creativity

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville will host a Zoom event about creativity this week. “Take Back Your Crayons,” with Mary Potter Kenyon, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. The author will discuss the science behind creativity research. Registration is required by 5 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy