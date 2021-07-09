The Library presents “From Nevada County to the Outback: The Australian Connection” with Gage McKinney on July 13

Rebecca Stroh was our Summer Reading guest last week and she read to the kids and talked about being a Rodeo Queen. We thank Rebecca for taking time to come to the library! We missed a thank you to Volunteer Firefighter Aaron Morrow, who came to the library with Kylee Minnis for our Firefighter program. This week the kids went to the Blaine County Museum for a story read by Museum Director Sam French and a tour of the museum. Next week we will have a Border Patrol officer and the final week of July will be a story and tour at the Wildlife Museum. We are so thankful that community members have agreed to take time to talk about their jobs to our Summer Reading kids!