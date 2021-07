We could use rain -- but I think we're good on frogs. Dubuque's history has always been an area of interest for me. Knowing that we both enjoyed local legends & stories, well known radio newscaster Gordon Kilgore once gave me a file full of notes on various quirky bits of Dubuque history. That was about 25 years ago, but I still remember laughing with "Gordie" about the freak weather phenomenon in 1882 which broght a hail of frogs to Dubuque.