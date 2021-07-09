Why Do I Always Feel So Sick After Flying? Experts Weigh In on 3 Major Travel Mistakes
In the Before Times, I would often board a plane for vacations and quick weekend trips to visit friends — and I would inevitably get sick immediately upon my return home. Whether it was a 10-hour flight back from Italy or a two-hour flight after a beach weekend in North Carolina, that trip would soon be followed by a scratchy throat and achy chills that would later transform into a stuffy nose. It felt like it was unavoidable — and it became all the more pronounced when, during the pandemic, I didn't take a plane anywhere and caught considerably fewer colds in the process.
