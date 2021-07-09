The creepy story of San Antonio's haunted Gillespie Mansion
Every week, we explore a different Texas ghost story or venture into the unknown. This week, we tackle San Antonio's famous haunted house, Gillespie Mansion. The gruesome story surrounding the stately looking Gillespie Mansion, once a dwelling in San Antonio's North West side, is at its core a classic haunted house tale. Depending on where you zoom in, it also sets the scene of a cheesy '80s horror movie.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0