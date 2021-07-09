Sasha Pastujov: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: American Winger with Loads of Potential
Welcome to another prospect profile here at AATJ! Today, we are going to take a look at American winger and solid point producer Sasha Pastujov. Born in Florida, Sasha has risen through the American hockey system, and he joined the US National Team Development Program for the start of the 2019-2020 season. He has had a productive two seasons for both the national team and in the USHL as part of the USNTDP Juniors. Thanks to this, he has garnered potential first-round consideration, although rankings for him are admittedly pretty varied, and others have him as a second rounder, even as a late one.www.allaboutthejersey.com
