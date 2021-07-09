2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Group C Preview

Group C of the Gold Cup will be an interesting combination of teams that are playing with confidence and teams that need to get their groove back. Costa Rica and Jamaica are the two teams that theoretically will vie for the top spot in the group, while Suriname and Guadeloupe will look to shock some in the soccer world by pulling an upset or two in the group stage. We take a look at Group C to see which teams are poised to break through into the knockout stage and which players to keep an eye on.