Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Group C Preview

By Donald Wine II
starsandstripesfc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroup C of the Gold Cup will be an interesting combination of teams that are playing with confidence and teams that need to get their groove back. Costa Rica and Jamaica are the two teams that theoretically will vie for the top spot in the group, while Suriname and Guadeloupe will look to shock some in the soccer world by pulling an upset or two in the group stage. We take a look at Group C to see which teams are poised to break through into the knockout stage and which players to keep an eye on.

www.starsandstripesfc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilian Thuram
Person
Leon Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2015 Concacaf Gold Cup#2021 Concacaf Gold Cup#Group C#Guadeloupe Costa Rica#Ticos#Nations League#Basque Country#Usmnt#Bayer Leverkusen#Guadeloupe Guadeloupe#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
SocietyThe Guardian

Germany walk off after alleged racial abuse in Olympics warmup

The German men’s Olympic team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warmup game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team...
FIFAthebentmusket.com

Gold Cup Recaps: Jamaica, Costa Rica use early goals to secure victories in Group C

Both Jamaica and Costa Rica used fast starts to build two goals leads in the first half as the Group C favorites both notched tournament opening victories in Orlando. The offensive breakout was particularly important for Costa Rica, who had struggled for goals since the restart of international play last fall for the COVID pandemic.
MLSsportingkc.com

Gold Cup Preview: Pulido and Mexico meet El Salvador for first place in Group A

First place in Group A of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will be up for grabs Sunday night when Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido face El Salvador at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The all-important group stage finale will kick off at 9 p.m. CT and fans can catch the action live in English on FS1 and the FOX Sports app and in Spanish on Univision, TUDN and the TUDN app.
SoccerPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe live stream, CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage, TV channel, start time, how to watch

Costa Rica will meet Guadeloupe in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday night from Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Costa Rica will open their Gold Cup campaign looking for a win, they have gone winless in six international matches as well as a 4-0 loss to the USA last month. As for Guadeloupe, they are coming off a big win over Guatemala in penalties to advance to the group stage. Will they be able to do the same against Costa Rica?
Santa Cruz, CAKSBW.com

Cal State Monterey Bay soccer star to play in Concacaf Gold Cup

Santa Cruz soccer star Walmer Martinez will represent El Salvador in the Concacaf Gold Cup tournament. The Gold Cup is held every two years. It aims to crown the champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. This is Martinez's first time playing in the competition. The forward's family is originally from El Salvador. He was called up to the country's senior team in early 2021 and scored his first international goal in June against Antigua and Barbuda.
NFLAdvanced Television

The Switch delivers CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup tournament

The Switch, a provider of production services and global delivery of live video, is providing connectivity and transmission services to the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Switch is leveraging its first-mile connectivity expertise and network reach to provide delivery...
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. Martinique, 2021 Gold Cup live stream: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The 2021 Gold Cup rolls on Thursday as the United States men’s national team take on Martinique in their second group match of the tournament. After an uninspiring 1-0 win in the opener against Haiti, Gregg Berhalter will be hoping for a better and more convincing performance against a much lesser opponent.
MLSWichita Eagle

U.S. soccer cruises to Gold Cup victory over Martinique at Children’s Mercy Park

The 2021 iteration of the Gold Cup is seen by many U.S. fans as an opportunity for some of this country’s younger soccer stars to impress on the big stage. That didn’t happen in the U.S. side’s opening game against Haiti last weekend, when an American team filled to the seams with MLS experience eked out a 1-0 victory.
Soccerthebentmusket.com

Gold Cup Recaps: Lineup change revives USMNT attack

The United States Men’s National Team returned to play on Thursday with a matchup against Martinique. Compared to the last game for the stars and stripes, it was a much better performance. Gregg Berhalter unveiled a new look starting XI for the matchup with seven changes. Matt Turner is one...
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

USMNT midweek viewing guide: Copas and European friendlies

While most of our focus is on the USMNT’s action in the Gold Cup, there is a smattering of club action, including friendlies, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, USL Championship, Argentine cup matches, and Champions League qualifying. Let’s get into it! Here’s a snapshot of USMNT players in action:. Tuesday. FC...
UEFAAdvanced Television

beIN Sports scores Bundesliga rights in France, Turkey

BeIN Media Group and Bundesliga International have agreed a new deal in France and Turkey for the broadcast of the top flight German league on beIN Sports until 2025. The renewal extends the exclusive partnership between beIN Sports and Bundesliga in France to more than a decade, while reaching a new customer base on beIN Sports in Turkey.
UEFA90min.com

UEFA confirm Champions League final venues until 2025

UEFA have confirmed the host cities for all the Champions League finals up until 2025. The 2021 final had been scheduled to be played in Istanbul but was eventually moved to Porto after the UK government restricted travel to Turkey, which would have had a significant impact on finalists Chelsea and Manchester City.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham, Brighton eyeing Porto sensation Luis Díaz

Tottenham and Brighton are among clubs keen on Porto attacker Luis Díaz. AS says Roma, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Brighton are all interested in the Colombia international. Porto are prepared to listen to offers for Diaz this summer as they seek to balance their books. His agent Carlos Van...

Comments / 0

Community Policy