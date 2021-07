Exactly 60 days from today, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first game of the 2021 regular season against the Buffalo Bills and thus by then we’ll know for sure if outside linebacker T.J. Watt has signed a contract extension and one that could potentially result in him being the highest paid defensive player in the NFL. Like many of us who follow the Steelers closely, former NFL agent Joel Corry, who currently writes for CBS Sports, believes Watt will indeed reset the market when it comes to edge rushers by week 1 of the regular season.