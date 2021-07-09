Cancel
NFL

New Orleans Saints land three defenders on ESPN’s top ten lists

By Ross.Jackson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top story around the New Orleans Saints all offseason will appropriately be the quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. However, the defense will be the next massive focal point for many. After losing productive players at all three levels of the defense (defensive line, linebacker, and secondary), the Saints must rely on young talent panning out next to proven veterans.

