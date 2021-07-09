New Orleans Saints land three defenders on ESPN’s top ten lists

Part of 2019’s Odell Beckham Jr. trade, Jabrill Peppers is going into his fifth-year option season. However, the Giants‘ extension for Logan Ryan may well have signaled they are OK moving on from the former first-round pick after this season, Dan Duggan of The Athletic writes (subscriptio extended him in December n required). The Giants signed Ryan shortly after Xavier McKinney suffered a broken foot and extended him in December. By season’s end, the team had Ryan, Peppers and McKinney available. Ryan and McKinney are signed through 2023, though Ryan has no guarantees beyond this year. While Peppers (25 starts as a Giant) would attract interest as a 2022 free agent, his role and performance this season will go a long way toward determining his long-term value.