Spelling bee champ Zalia Avant-garde is also a record-holding, basketball phenom

By James Dator
SB Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year there’s a champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and each year they’re impressive, incredible children who are way smarter than any of us, and destined to dominate their chosen fields to be future leaders of America. Notice that effusive praise misses one key word: “cool.” It’s tough to say the winner of the spelling bee is demonstrably cool, but now that’s all changed.

