Spelling bee champ Zalia Avant-garde is also a record-holding, basketball phenom

Murraya, the prize-winning word spelled by 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde, is still a top Google search a week after the Harvey, Louisiana, native became the first African American to win this esteemed Washington, D.C. area competition. Zaila is also being hailed as the "real life Akeelah," a shoutout from actress Keke Palmer who played the fictional character Akeelah Anderson in the 2006 film "Akeelah and the Bee." Just like the storyline for Akeelah, Zaila, 14, did not have many years of training in preparing for the Scripps contest. It was mind-blowing to read that she only had two years of practice under her belt winning local and regional competitions.