Till Death Review: Megan Fox Stuns in a Diabolically Twisted Thriller

While the film wasn't originally a major success, the decade since the debut of Jennifer's Body has earned the horror film a passionate following, with star Megan Fox recently confirming her excitement at potentially seeing the concept continued in a TV series. As if stars Fox and Amanda Seyfried didn't earn enough success in the following years, writer Diablo Cody and director Karyn Kusama have also earned acclaim in their own right, so while members of the cast and crew have reflected fondly on the endeavor, it's unknown if any member of the original production would be able to return to the franchise.