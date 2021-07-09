Till Death Review: Megan Fox Stuns in a Diabolically Twisted Thriller
An unhappy wife is given a brutal and diabolically twisted anniversary present. Till Death is a cat and mouse thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. Megan Fox, in her career best film, is chained to a dead body. Drumroll please, while trying to outwit a pair of attackers in a frigid, desolate setting. It's an unimaginable situation that tests every ounce of her resolve. Stellar camerawork, masterful editing, and a terse script successfully establishes tension through a lean runtime.movieweb.com
