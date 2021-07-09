Cancel
QuantumDx Gets CE Mark for Rapid Point-of-Care PCR System

NEW YORK – QuantumDx announced Friday that it has obtained CE-IVD marking for its rapid PCR, point-of-care diagnostic system along with an assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Newcastle upon Tyne, UK-based firm plans to launch the system at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases conference, which begins online Friday.

