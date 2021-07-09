Cancel
Real Estate

How CRE leaders are pushing for more diversity in the industry

By Hanno van der Bijl
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 9 days ago
How can the largely white-dominated commercial real estate industry become more diverse? Industry leaders say the awareness is there — it's just a matter of finding the solution.

Birmingham, AL
The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

How More Women Are Transitioning Into a CRE Career

The commercial real estate industry is rapidly becoming more diverse. Not only are women exiting college finding opportunity in the industry, buts successful women from other industries are also making a shift into the CRE space. Courtney Ettus is a prime example. She transitioned from a career in advertising to a role as chief marketing officer at Crexi, and she is sharing her story—and offering advice to others looking to head down a similar path—at the GlobeSt. Elite Women of Influence event in July.
EconomyThe Drum

Workplace diversity in the tech industry, and why it must be addressed

Have you heard ‘The Dave Rule’? It’s something that initially stirred my curiosity about diversity within the tech industry. The Dave Rule a long-standing idiom which originated from Silicon Valley and was also paraphrased in Sheryl Sandberg’s book, ‘Lean In’. Whilst a slightly tongue-in-cheek expression on the surface, it highlights a more serious gender gap issue across the global technology industry.
Career Development & AdviceInc.com

How to Delegate Work and Be a More Productive Leader

In my role as a business adviser, a complaint I often hear from owners and professionals alike is that there is just not enough time to get everything done. This is especially true of perfectionists, who feel hard-pressed to delegate critical tasks to anyone who may be less capable. In these cases, I hear the terms "control freak" and "micromanager" tossed around.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

How a lack of CRE standardization is threatening bank valuations

In spite of the ongoing economic uncertainty triggered by the pandemic, the residential real estate market has performed extraordinarily well over the past year. This is largely due to the fact that, under the influence of the industry’s large, government-sponsored investors, the residential mortgage market has been standardized. Today, there is a high degree of certainty as to the underwriting requirements for the transactions, the data collection requirements, the structure and makeup of securitized pools and, most recently, the Federal Reserve’s appetite for mortgage-backed assets.
TechnologyDesign World Network

The state of Industry 4.0, survey says …..

Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announced the results of a global survey of Industry 4.0 manufacturing stakeholders driving advancements in robotics, complex machines and device or control systems. The findings reflect steady progress in the development of Industry 4.0 initiatives across the industrial automation ecosystem, including smart automation, connectivity and analytics that add efficiency and intelligence throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.
Constructionhoustonmirror.com

Building Maintenance Services Market is Going to Boom with Sodexo, Compass Group, Colliers

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Building Maintenance Services Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Building Maintenance Services Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Building Maintenance Services market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Building Maintenance Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessaithority.com

NightDragon, Macnica Networks Launch Innovative Partnership To Expand Portfolio Company Go-To-Market Reach

Partnership with Macnica Networks will help NightDragon’s portfolio companies accelerate sales into the fast-growing Japanese technology market. NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, announced it is partnering with Macnica Networks, Japan’s largest distribution company and a global technology solutions distribution company, for a partnership agreement to extend the reach of its portfolio companies into the Japanese market.
Industryaithority.com

ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks To Advance Field Service Management Solutions In the Energy Sector

Brings purpose-built field service management solution and domain expertise to meet unique challenges in oil and gas, industrial and environmental service. ServiceMax, the leader in asset-centric field service management, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile field operations management solutions company specializing in the energy industry, from Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth and enterprise software companies. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector.
Economypewtrusts.org

How Diversity Shapes Economic and Policy Solutions

Fanta Traore leads The Sadie Collective, an initiative that focuses on mentoring and increasing representation of Black women in economics. For Pew’s “After the Fact” podcast’s latest season, “Race and Research,” Traore discussed her career journey and how her organization is working to enhance diversity in the quantitative sciences fields.
BusinessCIO

IT leaders commit to diversity to gain competitive edge

With a wife who is aboriginal, and parents who immigrated from Greece to Australia, diversity is a personal issue for Michael Salas, senior vice president and chief information and digital officer of Suez North America, which provides water and waste recycling services to over 7.5 million people in the United States and Canada.

