How CRE leaders are pushing for more diversity in the industry

In spite of the ongoing economic uncertainty triggered by the pandemic, the residential real estate market has performed extraordinarily well over the past year. This is largely due to the fact that, under the influence of the industry’s large, government-sponsored investors, the residential mortgage market has been standardized. Today, there is a high degree of certainty as to the underwriting requirements for the transactions, the data collection requirements, the structure and makeup of securitized pools and, most recently, the Federal Reserve’s appetite for mortgage-backed assets.