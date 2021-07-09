In Brief This Week: Labcorp, Luminex, Eurofins, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and More
NEW YORK – Medical Home Network this week announced an agreement with Laboratory Corporation of America to integrate lab results into patient records. The deal, MHN said, will enable better care and health at a lower cost for the more than 160,000 Medicaid members served by MHN's accountable care organization. In addition to including real-time lab results in patients' electronic medical records, the MHNConnect data engine will verify that lab analysis of a specimen is complete and alert clinicians to abnormal results. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.www.360dx.com
