Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

In Brief This Week: Labcorp, Luminex, Eurofins, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and More

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK – Medical Home Network this week announced an agreement with Laboratory Corporation of America to integrate lab results into patient records. The deal, MHN said, will enable better care and health at a lower cost for the more than 160,000 Medicaid members served by MHN's accountable care organization. In addition to including real-time lab results in patients' electronic medical records, the MHNConnect data engine will verify that lab analysis of a specimen is complete and alert clinicians to abnormal results. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

www.360dx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labcorp#Medicare Advantage#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Electronic Health Records#Luminex#Medical Home Network#Medicaid#Mhnconnect#Trugraf#Humana#Pos#Inspirata Europe#Aspira Women S Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Benchmark Begins Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.81.
BusinessGenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at Castle Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore, PGDx, More

Kimberlee Caple and Ellen Goldberg have been appointed to the board of directors of Castle Biosciences, effective immediately. Caple is VP and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific's genetic sciences business. Prior to that, she was VP and general manager for Thermo Fisher's capillary electrophoresis business, and before that, VP of clinical business at Affymetrix. Caple holds a B.S. in biology from Purdue University.
BusinessPhramalive.com

Thermo Fisher and UC Davis Establish Metabolomics Center

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched a new collaborative unit that aims to standardize the metabolomics community’s efforts as it engages in more large-scale cohort studies and clinical research. The Center of Excellence in Clinical Metabolomics is the product of a partnership between Thermo Fisher and the University of California, Davis...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks With Rising Composite Ratings: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Wednesday, up from 94 the day before. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently forming a consolidation,...
Businessaithority.com

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Partnership With Thermo Fisher Scientific

Introducing Vitros Qc Solutions, Taking Your Lab to the Next Level With Thermo Scientific Mas™ Quality Controls. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, one of the world’s largest pure-play, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, announced its distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to provide and support MAS Quality Controls and LabLink xL™ Quality Assurance Software through Ortho’s VITROS QC Solutions to VITROS System customers worldwide.
Businessmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific expands corporate leadership team

Sachs served as Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher’s CSO since 2016 and will be succeeded by Nelson as he assumes the newly established CMO position at the company. Both will join the company’s leadership team in August. Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News.
Business360dx.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Alan Sachs and Karen Nelson

Thermo Fisher Scientific has appointed its current CSO Alan Sachs to the newly established role of chief medical officer. Sachs, who has served as CSO since 2016, will be succeeded by Karen Nelson, who previously served as president of the J. Craig Venter Institute. Both will join the company leadership team in August 2021.
Business360dx.com

InfanDx Raises €4M in Series A Financing Round

NEW YORK – European diagnostic firm InfanDx announced on Tuesday that it has raised €4 million ($4.7 million) in a Series A financing round. New investor Alluti – Smart Invest joined existing investors, including entrepreneur Jochen Tschunke and LSI Pre-Seed Fonds of Life Science Inkubator Bonn, in the round. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What Does Thermo Fisher Scientific's Debt Look Like?

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) rose by 4.63% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Thermo Fisher Scientific has. Thermo Fisher Scientific's Debt. Based on Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial statement as of May 7, 2021, long-term debt...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 348 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,936 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.4% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $107,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Industrybostonnews.net

ATP Assays Market Share To Reach USD 472.6 Million to 2028 by Top Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Danaher Corporation

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers. ATP Assays Market Size – USD 213.2 million in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Trends – The rising prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer and the growing demand for safer food and medicinal products.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market 2021 Emerging Developments, Rising Growth and Increasing Immense Opportunities Till 2028| Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Beckman Coulter (Fullerton, CA), & More

The Insight Partners announces the research on Global Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market as it covers the key boundaries required for your Research Need. This Global Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Report covers worldwide, local, and nation level market size, pieces of the overall industry, ongoing pattern, the effect of covid19 on worldwide.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Growth To Reach USD 29.8 Billion To 2028 by Top Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, etc

The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Tissue Testing Market Future Prospects 2026| Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories

The latest study released on the Global Tissue Testing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Tissue Testing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy