Philadelphia, PA

As CDC relaxes COVID rules, Philly schools double down on reopening plan

WHYY
 9 days ago
Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a...

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

Related
Public Healthsciencealert.com

99% of Current US COVID-19 Deaths Have One Major Thing in Common

Almost all of the COVID-19 deaths in the US are among those who are unvaccinated, an Associated Press analysis found. While over 853,000 were hospitalized for COVID-19 in May, less than 1,200 of them or about 0.1 percent were people who were fully vaccinated, the AP found using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Savannah, GAWTGS

CDC has new guidelines for K-12 schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Friday, the CDC put out new guidelines for reopening schools that prioritize getting students back into the classroom. They maintain that students who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks and social distance, but ultimately, they are leaving mask-wearing requirements up to the individual school districts.
Pennsylvania Statephillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania counted 500,000 duplicate COVID-19 shots, officials say

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has revised its COVID-19 vaccination numbers across the state after determining that 500,000 doses were double-counted, officials said. The updated numbers had been released Friday without an explanation and reflected a simultaneous increase of about 60,000 people who were being counted as fully vaccinated. The...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
POTUSgoodmorningamerica.com

CDC puts out new guidance on masks in schools

Students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school this fall unless they are riding the school bus or their school decides otherwise, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new federal guidelines aren’t mandatory but are expected to influence...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Forbes

Return Of Covid Restrictions: Mississippi Tells Seniors To Avoid Big Gatherings—Regardless Of Vaccine Status

Mississippi health officials have bucked the longstanding national trend of easing Covid restrictions, announcing new guidelines Friday recommending seniors avoid mass indoor gatherings, as the state with the nation's lowest vaccination rate tries to fend off the highly contagious Delta variant. Key Facts. The Mississippi State Department of Health is...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Illinois StateTelegraph

Illinois adopts CDC COVID guidelines for schools

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday announced it is fully adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Kindergarten (K)-12 Schools released today. “Our goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person...
Public Healthwgno.com

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...
U.S. PoliticsElko Daily Free Press

CDC leader: US in 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.
Public Healthcwbradio.com

Nurses Union Wants CDC to Reinstate Mask Mandate

(WMTV) The nation’s largest union of registered nurses wants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate its recommendation that people, even those who are vaccinated, wear a mask when they are outside of their homes. In its statement, released Tuesday, the National Nurses Union noted that new COVID-19...
Brooklyn, NYspotonnewjersey.com

De Blasio keeps mask rules for NYC schools despite CDC changes

Students at P.S. 89 in Brooklyn await their families at the end of the school day during the last week of New York City's 2020-2021 school year. | Jos A. Alvarado Jr. for Chalkbeat New York City schools will stick with universal masking for now, despite new federal guidance that...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Public Health Remains Vigilant in Assessing COVID-19 Delta Variant

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department remains vigilant in the assessment of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Delta variant within the county. The Delta variant is labeled as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is known to have increased transmissibility.

