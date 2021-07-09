Whiteside County one of America’s Healthiest Communities
Morrison, IL (July 9, 2021) - The Annual Healthiest Communities rankings were released on June 29, 2021, and Whiteside County has been recognized as one of the Healthiest Counties in America. The rankings, published by U.S. News & World Report, analyzes health and well-being in nearly 3,000 county and county equivalents in 84 metrics across 10 key categories, including population health, public safety, housing, economy, equity, environment, food and nutrition, community vitality and infrastructure.www.whiteside.org
Comments / 0