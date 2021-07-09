Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whiteside County, IL

Whiteside County one of America’s Healthiest Communities

By Gary Camarano
whiteside.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorrison, IL (July 9, 2021) - The Annual Healthiest Communities rankings were released on June 29, 2021, and Whiteside County has been recognized as one of the Healthiest Counties in America. The rankings, published by U.S. News & World Report, analyzes health and well-being in nearly 3,000 county and county equivalents in 84 metrics across 10 key categories, including population health, public safety, housing, economy, equity, environment, food and nutrition, community vitality and infrastructure.

www.whiteside.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Whiteside County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Whiteside County, IL
Whiteside County, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#America#Infrastructure#Population Health#Healthiest Communities#U S News World Report#Urban Up And Coming#National#Whiteside County Board#Peer Group#Healthiest Community#Chambers Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Department of Health
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy