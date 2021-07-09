Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lifetime film dubbed as ‘comedy of the year’ after first trailer drop
The third instalment in the Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 37, Lifetime movie franchise is set to be “Coming Soon”, and after the new trailer – which gave viewers a first look at the cast in their “royal” get up portraying Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Queen – dropped this week, it left many viewers “baffled” and in “fits of giggles”, dubbing the upcoming flick the “comedy of the year”.kardashiandish.com
