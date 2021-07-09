Man fatally shot by police in northern Maine identified
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by police during a standoff in northern Maine. An Aroostook County sheriff's deputy shot Shannon Wilcox, 53, a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general's office told the Bangor Daily News. Police said the standoff took place at midday on Thursday after they were called to a location in Presque Isle where Wilcox was reported shooting a gun.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
