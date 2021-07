CARY, NC (July 17, 2021) - The North Carolina Courage fell short of the Houston Dash on Saturday night, as two first-half goals were stripped away as a result of offside calls. Shea Groom tallied a goal to put the Courage at an early 1-0 disadvantage, but Kristen Hamilton erased the deficit with an equalizer in the 16th minute. Despite the hard-fought effort from the Courage on all fronts, a second-half goal from Gabby Seiler would lift the Dash to the 2-1 win. With the result, the Courage remain in first place in league standings with 16 points, now tied with the Orlando Pride, the Portland Thorns, and the Dash.