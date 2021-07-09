Now Streaming: Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021) - Reviewed
On surface, Leigh Janiak's Fear Street Part One: 1994 is an excellent introductory slasher film, featuring a deceptively mundane plot that is laced with a supernatural undercurrent. However, beyond the almost too cliche' veneer lies a remarkable blend of nostalgia and homage that creates a framework of heart in which a memorable cast of characters fight for their lives against the ultimate evil. Impressive visuals, a genuine love story, and an extremely talented cast combine to deliver an unexpectedly entertaining horror experience.www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
Comments / 0