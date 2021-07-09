As Public Safety Threats Evolve, Police and Fire Personnel Are Working Closer Together
Over 13 years ago, Arlington’s fire and police departments first teamed up to better address active shooter situations. Since then, their partnership — called the Rescue Task Force — has become the standard for when police and fire personnel respond together to high-threat situations, according to The National Fire Protection Association. The departments’ model was even adopted for the 2012 London Olympics.www.arlnow.com
