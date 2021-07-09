Till Death Review: Megan Fox Stuns in a Diabolically Twisted Thriller

There's nothing "petty" going on here. In a post to his Instagram Story on July 7, Brian Austin Green defended himself and his ex-wife Megan Fox against claims that they were recently dissing each other on social media. According to Green, he and Fox get along just fine and are working hard to co-parent their three children together. He also clarified that, contrary to what some followers thought, Fox's comment on one of his recent posts about current girlfriend Sharna Burgess was meant to be supportive, not a dig at their relationship. Read on to see what Fox posted and deleted and to find out how Green defended their relationship.