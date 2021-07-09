3-D Printing Lawsuit Accuses Competitor of Copying Patented Technology

As the Federal Circuit made clear a few years ago in Nalco Co. v. Chem-Mod, LLC, a plaintiff “need not ‘prove its case at the pleading stage.’” The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure do not require a plaintiff to plead facts establishing that each element of an asserted claim is met. Indeed, the Federal Circuit previously explained in Disc Disease Sols. Inc. v. VGH Sols., Inc. that a plaintiff must only give the alleged infringer fair notice of infringement. Nothing much has changed with the Federal Circuit’s approach to pleading infringement since these two 2018 decisions, so it is puzzling why the appellate court was forced to chastise and reverse the lower court earlier this week for “simply requir[ing] too much” of Bot M8 with respect to its infringement allegations against Sony. In fact, even though the technology in the Bot M8 patents was more complex than the non-invasive medical device at issue in Disc Disease, the hoops that the Northern District of California expected Bot M8 to jump through just to survive a motion to dismiss were certainly remarkable considering precedent on what is not required at the pleading stage. However, this latest decision on pleading requirements does not expound on the previous guidance from the Federal Circuit as to what is required in cases that involve infringement allegations based on more complex technology.