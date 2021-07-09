Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Engineers Still Hope To Fix The Hubble Space Telescope

By Shane McGlaun
Legit Reviews
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA engineers continue to work on the Hubble Space Telescope since it encountered a major problem on June 13 of this year. The problem is with the Hubble’s payload computer that controls and coordinates scientific instruments aboard the spacecraft. Failure of that computer forced the telescope into safe mode, but NASA has been clear that the Hubble and its scientific instruments are in complete working order.

www.legitreviews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Shuttle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesciencealert.com

Hubble Is Back! Risky Maneuver Saves The World's Most Powerful Space Telescope

NASA has finally fixed its Hubble Space Telescope after weeks of troubleshooting a mysterious glitch. On Friday, the agency announced that Hubble had successfully turned on backups to the faulty hardware that shut down its operations more than a month ago. Now NASA engineers are slowly returning the telescope to full operations. The process could take a few days.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Hear the Eerie Radio Emissions NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Recorded From Jupiter and Its Moon Io

The Juno Waves instrument “listened” to the radio emissions from Jupiter’s immense magnetic field to find their precise locations. By listening to the rain of electrons flowing onto Jupiter from its intensely volcanic moon Io, researchers using NASA’s Juno spacecraft have found what triggers the powerful radio emissions within the monster planet’s gigantic magnetic field. The new result sheds light on the behavior of the enormous magnetic fields generated by gas-giant planets like Jupiter.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

NASA says Hubble telescope is back after computer glitch fixed

July 17 (UPI) -- Engineers at NASA say they have fixed a computer problem that had sidelined the Hubble Space Telescope for more than a month. The space agency said in an update issued Friday it had repaired a payload computer problem by successfully switching to backup hardware on the aging telescope and have re-established communications with all of its instruments.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Curiosity may have accidentally landed just a few miles away from an ACTIVE source of methane on Mars - a gas that could originate from a biological source

The 2019 revelation that methane was found on Mars sent shockwaves throughout the scientific community, as almost all of the gas on Earth is produced by life. Now, scientists believe they have located the source — and it's almost exactly where NASA's Curiosity rover is. Researchers at the California Institute...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Hubble is back, thanks to backup hardware

NASA announced on Friday that it has switched to backup computing hardware on the Hubble Space Telescope, potentially ending over a month of uncertainty regarding the telescope's future. The success came just two days after the agency indicated that it had narrowed down the source of the original fault. The...
AstronomyDigital Trends

NASA says ‘moon wobble’ may cause a problem for Earthlings

An increase in extreme weather events is already causing serious alarm among everyone from climate scientists to regular folks sloshing around in flooded basements. To add to the growing number of climate issues already facing humanity, NASA said that a periodic “wobble” performed by the moon will combine with rising sea levels to cause increasingly serious high-tide flooding events along coastlines in the U.S. and beyond.
Astronomybigislandnow.com

Jupiter’s Moon May Have Conditions for Life

Jupiter’s icy moon Europa is of particular scientific interest because its salty ocean, which lies beneath a thick layer of ice, may currently have conditions suitable for existing life, and the ocean water may even make its way into the icy crust and onto the moon’s surface. New research and modeling, led by University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa planetary sciences researcher Emily Costello, estimate how far down that surface is disturbed by the process called “impact gardening.”
AstronomyLegit Reviews

Moon Wobble Could Cause Coastal Flooding

NASA has warned that nearly all coastal areas in the US mainland could see a surge in high tide floods by the mid-2030s. By that time, a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels causing a dramatic surge and flooding. High tide floods are known as nuisance floods or sunny day floods and are already a problem for some cities on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy