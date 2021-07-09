Engineers Still Hope To Fix The Hubble Space Telescope
NASA engineers continue to work on the Hubble Space Telescope since it encountered a major problem on June 13 of this year. The problem is with the Hubble’s payload computer that controls and coordinates scientific instruments aboard the spacecraft. Failure of that computer forced the telescope into safe mode, but NASA has been clear that the Hubble and its scientific instruments are in complete working order.www.legitreviews.com
