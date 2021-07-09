Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Are Amazon’s ‘warrant’ partnering deals monopolistic?

By Matthew Stern
Retail Wire
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent look at Amazon.com’s partnering practices is making some say that the retail and technology juggernaut is asking too much of its suppliers and putting them in precarious positions. Amazon has in at least a dozen cases established the right to purchase a partner company’s stock in the future...

www.retailwire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Deal#Amazon Com#The Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg#The Business Of Fashion#Discussion#Braintrust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (July 2021)

Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is updated daily, so check back as much as you want for the latest finds.  If you’re not a...
BusinessZDNet

Facebook's satellite internet team joins Amazon's Project Kuiper in acquisition deal

Facebook has struck a deal with Amazon that has seen the social media giant's team of wireless internet experts move over to join Amazon's Project Kuiper. While the companies are not disclosing the terms of the deal, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed with ZDNet, following initial reports by The Information, that a small number of its connectivity team has moved across to Amazon.
Businessbeautypackaging.com

Amazon Partners with EWG to Promote Clean Cosmetics

Amazon is teaming up with The Environmental Working Group (EWG) to feature cosmetics and other items that have earned the highly sought EWG Verified mark. Through its Climate Pledge Friendly initiative, Amazon makes it easy for consumers to shop for more sustainable products. The EWG Verified mark is one of the latest external certifications to become part of Climate Pledge Friendly initiative.
RetailRetail Wire

Can a Tesco exec school Amazon on physical retail?

What makes an executive who worked his way up from collecting shopping carts at a Tesco to its corporate suite leave the company after 31 years? Perhaps an offer too good to turn down from Amazon.com. Tony Hoggett, who until last week was chief strategy and innovation officer at the...
Davenport, IAnorthscottpress.com

Amazon breaks ground before deal announced

Amazon’s Davenport distribution center will be the company’s seventh Iowa operation, with an eighth on the way. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reuters

FTC extends probe of Amazon, MGM deal - source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com’s deal to buy movie studio MGM for $8.5 billion is headed for an extended probe by the Federal Trade Commission, after a source familiar with the matter said on Friday the agency had issued a second request in its review of the merger. Issuing a second...
BusinessApple Insider

FTC reportedly opens investigation into Amazon's MGM deal

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday opened a probe into Amazon's recent purchase of MGM, suggesting a long slog is ahead for the e-commerce giant. Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Information reports the FTC is now investigating the $8.45 billion deal that was announced in May. The probe could last six or more months.
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
BusinessBusiness Insider

BigCommerce Holdings Adds 4% After Partnering With Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment

(RTTNews) - Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) are rising more than 4% Wednesday morning. The Open SaaS ecommerce platform today announced its partnership with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) to allow merchants to process orders faster. With MCF, BigCommerce merchants have benefits including access to Amazon's wide fulfillment network, fast...
BusinessStreet.Com

BigCommerce Climbs on Amazon Fulfillment Deal

BigCommerce (BIGC) - Get Report rose on Wednesday after the e-commerce software-as-a-service platform unveiled an integration with Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report multichannel fulfillment. The project will enable the Austin company's U.S. merchants to complete their orders more easily whether they sell on Amazon or not. Shares of BigCommerce at...
RecipesPosted by
BGR.com

People are flocking to Amazon for this surprise Instant Pot deal

All of Amazon’s awesome Instant Pot deals from Prime Day 2021 are now gone, which is a shame. But the good news is that a new deal just popped up on Amazon today that’ll save you a bundle. What’s more, it’s on one of the most popular Instant Pot models you can get right now. Long story short, this is the Instant Pot deal you’ve been waiting for if you missed out on Prime Day’s deals. Hurry and you can pick up the $120 Instant Pot Duo Plus for just $79.95. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen all year for...
AmazonTimes Union

HealthLX Selected as AWS Connector Partner for Amazon HealthLake

HealthLX will support healthcare organizations with transforming legacy data into FHIR resources. HealthLX (HLX) announced today it has been selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an AWS Connector Partner for Amazon HealthLake. HealthLX is an emerging healthcare platform company focused on solving clinical data interoperability for payers and providers. Amazon HealthLake is a HIPAA-eligible service that enables healthcare providers, health insurance companies, and pharmaceutical companies to store, transform, query, and analyze health data at scale. As an AWS Connector Partner, HealthLX will work with healthcare companies to securely transform their healthcare data into FHIR® resources (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), enabling customers to easily use Amazon HealthLake storage and analytics capabilities.
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s hottest Windows 10 Pro laptop deal of Prime Day 2021 just came back

When you think of people making mistakes, it often has a negative connotation. We all make mistakes, but we all try to avoid them whenever possible. Sometimes, however, mistakes aren’t so bad. That’s especially true over at Amazon. Why? Because when Amazon or one of its sellers makes a mistake, it usually means something is priced lower than it should be. And Amazon always honors price mistakes, so you can save a ton of money if you find out. In this case, someone forgot to end a terrific Amazon deal on a Windows 10 laptop. It’s a Prime Day deal that’s...
Businesstechwire.net

Effectual Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Jersey City, NJ – June 22, 2021 – Effectual announced today that it has received the 2021 Global AWS Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award for Best Partner Transformation. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
BusinessScreendaily

Universal signs streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video

Universal has signed a complex multi-year licensing deal with Amazon giving the tech giant’s Prime Video subscription streaming service an exclusive pay-one window for the studio’s live-action films starting with the 2022 theatrical release slate. The deal comes a few days after Universal announced that beginning next year all its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy