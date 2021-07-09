Michigan Is The Coldest In The Country Right Now

Kalamazoo will have to find a new place for pizza as a downtown favorite is closing for what they are calling a "wellness interval." It was March 16, 2020 when Governor Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-9 closing restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. Three long months later, in June, bars and restaurants were cautiously re-opened at 50 capacity. Since then, despite the fact that all restrictions have been lifted, the restaurant industry not 100% healthy. Just this past week, we've seen staffing issues close Central City Tap House for a short time and Clementine's, one of the most popular places in the beach town of South Haven is closing on Sunday- one of their busiest days.