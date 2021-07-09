JGOD reveals new SCAR loadout after Season 4 buff

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his new SCAR loadout that dominates players in Warzone. While Warzone’s SCAR has never been in the meta spotlight, that doesn’t mean it can’t do well when kitted out with the correct attachments. Despite its relatively low clip size and methodical rate of fire, the SCAR is capable of dishing out some decent damage. This is particularly true in the game’s close to mid-range firefights.

